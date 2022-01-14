Trending
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa

By Darryl Coote
Novak Djokovic of Serbia (C) during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, the same day that immigration minister Alex Hawke canceled his visa, threatening his participating in the tournament when it opens on Monday. Photo by Diego Fedele/EPA-EFE

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Australia on Friday canceled the visa of unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic, days before he was to take to the court to challenge for a fourth consecutive Australian Open title.

Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke announced the termination of the Serbian's visa in a statement, saying he made the decision on the grounds of "health and good order" and "on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."

The decision not only threatens to have Djokovic deported but to prohibit him from entering the country for three years, effectively barring the world's No. 1 ranked tennis player from competing not only in this year's Australian Open but also from the 2023 and 2024 contests as well.

Hawke had been mulling whether to use his personal powers as the minister to terminate Djokovic's visa since a judge on Monday ordered the tennis star released from immigration custody, where he'd resided since landing in Melbourne on Jan. 5, and his visa reinstated, which was canceled over his unvaccinated status, due to procedural issues.

"In making my decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr. Djokovic," Hawke wrote in the brief statement. "The Morrison government is firmly committed to protecting Australia's border, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Controversy over Djokovic's visa began when he attempted to enter the country last week with a medical exemption that was based on having recently contracted COVID-19 and was approved by tennis and Australian officials. However, the 34-year-old athlete was detained due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, a violation of the country's strict pandemic-related immigration rules.

After a judge on Monday ordered his release and reinstated his visa it was learned that not only was Hawke considering to again cancel his entry permit but immigration officials were scrutinizing his travel documents.

On Wednesday, Djokovic admitted to not only having submitted upon his arrival immigration documents that incorrectly stated he did not travel internationally 14 days prior to landing in Australia but that he also attended events in mid-December in Belgrade while knowing he was infected with the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday defended Hawke's decision as a move to protect the sacrifices Australians have made to keep deaths from the pandemic low, the economy strong and vaccination rates high.

"This is what the minister is doing in taking this action today," he said in a statement. "Our strong border protection policies have kept Australians safe, prior to COVID and now during the pandemic."

The saga over Djokovic's visa appears like will continue as Morrison said that due to "the expected ongoing legal proceedings" he will not comment further on the situation.

Djokovic was seeded first in the Australian Open and was to face fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the tournament on Monday.

