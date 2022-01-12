Trending
Jan. 12, 2022 / 4:14 AM

Novak Djokovic admits making false statements on Australian travel document

By Darryl Coote
Novak Djokovic admits making false statements on Australian travel document
Novak Djokovic of Serbia took to the tennis court for a training session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, the say day he admitted that last week he submitted travel documents containing incorrect information to Australian immigration authorities. Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic admitted Wednesday to submitting travel documents containing incorrect information to Australian immigration officials last week and to attending a photoshoot in December after learning he was infected with COVID-19.

The 34-year-old Serbian made the acknowledgments in an Instagram post he described as a way to clear up "the continuing misinformation about my activities last month."

Djokovic's travel history is being scrutinized by Australian authorities as they investigate whether the unvaccinated athlete violated any pandemic regulations when he entered the country on Jan. 5 to compete in this month's Australian Open.

Immigration officials initially detained Djokovic and canceled his entry visa for attempting to enter Australia while being unvaccinated. The tennis star had been granted a medical exemption based on his claim of having contracted and recovered from the COVID-19 virus in mid-December, but questions have swirled around his account.

A judge on Monday reinstated Djokovic's visa and ordered his release. However, immigration minister Alex Hawke said that he was still considering whether to use his personal powers to cancel the visa again and expel the world's No. 1 ranked tennis player from the country.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that authorities were going over Djokovic's travel declaration as social media posts indicated that he traveled internationally during the key two-week period before arriving in Melbourne from Spain.

In his statement on Wednesday, Djokovic blamed his agent for making an "administrative mistake" in checking a box stating he had not traveled within a fortnight of entering the country.

"This was a human error and certainly not deliberate," he said in the statement. "We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes happen."

Djokovic, who took to the court for a training session at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, said his team has provided additional information to the government to clarify the matter and that his agent "sincerely apologizes" for the error.

However, there are still questions over when Djokovic tested positive for the virus.

In his travel document, Djokovic said he tested positive on Dec. 16, but his Wednesday statement places the PCR test result on the following day.

Djokovic said he took a rapid antigen test on Dec. 16, which returned negative, after attending a Belgrade basketball game two days prior where several people had contracted the virus.

On Dec. 17, he took a rapid test before a tennis event in the Serbian capital, which also came back negative.

"I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event," he said. "The next day, on 18 December I was at my tennis center in Belgrade to fulfill a long-standing commitment for a L'Equipe interview and photoshoot."

Djokovic said he "felt obliged" to continue with the interview and wore a mask for the duration of the shoot.

"While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment," he said.

On Wednesday, Hawke's office said Djokovic's lawyers have submitted further documents and that the minister was still considering whether to expel the Open's top-seeded player days before the Grand Slam event is set to commence.

"Mr. Djokovic's lawyers have recently provided lengthy further submissions and supporting documentation said to be relevant to the possible cancellation of Mr. Djokovic's visa," a spokesperson from the office said. "Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for the decision."

