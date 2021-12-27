Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Dec. 27, 2021 / 10:34 AM

Andrey Rublev tests positive for COVID-19, joins 4 others from tennis tourney

By Alex Butler
1/5
Andrey Rublev tests positive for COVID-19, joins 4 others from tennis tourney
Andrey Rublev of Russia said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is now in isolation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Andrey Rublev tested positive for COVID-19, joining four other tennis stars who also tested positive after an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, Rublev announced on social media.

The No. 5 player on the ATP rankings announced his positive test result late Sunday on Instagram and Twitter.

Advertisement

"I am currently in Barcelona and unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19," Rublev wrote in the social media posts. "I am in isolation and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors.

"As you know, I am fully vaccinated and was preparing for tournaments -- ATP Cup and Australian Open. Now I have to recover and I will go to Melbourne only when it will be safe for everyone.

RELATED Tennis: Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19, uncertain about Australian Open

"I am very upset and concerned bout what is happening. Please, take care of yourself and of the people around you. I will return to the court as soon as possible."

Rublev, No. 6 Rafael Nadal of Spain, No. 14 Denis Shapovalov of Canada, and Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic -- the Nos. 10 and 23 players in the WTA rankings -- each tested positive after they competed in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship from Dec. 16 to 18 in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

Rublev, of Russia, beat Andy Murray of the United Kingdom in the men's singles final of the exhibition event. Jabeur beat Bencic in the women's final.

RELATED Peng Shuai saga: Chinese tennis ace now denies making sex assault claim

Jabeur entered the tournament as a replacement for Emma Raducanu of Great Britain, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the competition.

Nadal announced his positive test result Dec. 20, while Jabeur and Bencic announced their results Tuesday. Shapovalov announced his positive test result Saturday.

The 2022 ATP Cup starts Saturday and runs through Jan. 9 in Brisbane, Pert and Sydney, Australia. The 2022 Australian Open is from Jan. 17 to 30 in Melbourne.

RELATED Tennis: Karolina Pliskova withdraws from 2022 Australian Open

Latest Headlines

Bengals' Joe Burrow warns foes to 'pick poison' after record day vs. Ravens
NFL // 1 hour ago
Bengals' Joe Burrow warns foes to 'pick poison' after record day vs. Ravens
CINCINNATI, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow issued a warning to future foes, saying: "pick your poison," after he threw for a franchise-record 525 yards, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a crucial AFC North division win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Prescott, Cowboys clobber Washington, clinch NFC East title
NFL // 2 hours ago
Prescott, Cowboys clobber Washington, clinch NFC East title
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott threw four first-half touchdown passes and the Dallas Cowboys totaled 497 yards in a dominant 56-14 victory over the Washington Football Team.
Flightline in U.S., Efforia in Japan -- new stars shine bright in weekend horse racing
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Flightline in U.S., Efforia in Japan -- new stars shine bright in weekend horse racing
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The day after Christmas brought some glittering gifts for racing fans, including stellar performances by 3-year olds Efforia in Japan and Flightline in California, as Epicenter enters the Kentucky Derby picture.
Military, Fenway bowls canceled amid COVID-19 outbreaks; Miami out of Sun Bowl
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Military, Fenway bowls canceled amid COVID-19 outbreaks; Miami out of Sun Bowl
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Military Bowl and Fenway Bowl were canceled after Boston College and Virginia had to drop out of each game respectively due to positive COVID-19 cases. And Miami is unable to play in Sun Bowl.
Santa Anita Opening Day has six stakes races, three Grade 1's
Sports News // 3 days ago
Santa Anita Opening Day has six stakes races, three Grade 1's
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Santa Anita celebrates its traditional Boxing Day season opener with six graded stakes races, three of them Grade I, while Fair Grounds adds the Gun Runner Stakes for 2-year-olds to its Louisiana Derby progression.
NFL, college football bowls, NBA lead Christmas sports schedule
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL, college football bowls, NBA lead Christmas sports schedule
CINCINNATI, Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The NHL might be on pause, but several other sports leagues remain in action over the Christmas weekend. Dozens of NBA, soccer, college basketball and NFL games and college football bowls air Friday through Sunday.
Korean baseball team signs All-Star Na Sung-bum in record-tying deal
Sports News // 3 days ago
Korean baseball team signs All-Star Na Sung-bum in record-tying deal
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Kia Tigers signed All-Star outfielder Na Sung-bum to a record-tying free agent contract Thursday, making a huge splash in a bid to return to South Korean baseball relevance.
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Saints QBs placed on reserve-COVID-19 list
NFL // 3 days ago
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Saints QBs placed on reserve-COVID-19 list
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Two NFL teams took major hits to their respective offenses Thursday when Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Taylor, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Taylor, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jonathan Taylor and David Montgomery lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16.
Andrews, Gronkowski lead Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Andrews, Gronkowski lead Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings
CINCINNATI, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Mark Andrews, Rob Gronkowski and Dallas Goedert lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Military, Fenway bowls canceled amid COVID-19 outbreaks; Miami out of Sun Bowl
Military, Fenway bowls canceled amid COVID-19 outbreaks; Miami out of Sun Bowl
Prescott, Cowboys clobber Washington, clinch NFC East title
Prescott, Cowboys clobber Washington, clinch NFC East title
Bengals' Joe Burrow warns foes to 'pick poison' after record day vs. Ravens
Bengals' Joe Burrow warns foes to 'pick poison' after record day vs. Ravens
Andrews, Gronkowski lead Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings
Andrews, Gronkowski lead Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings
Fantasy football: Stafford, Prescott lead Week 16 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Stafford, Prescott lead Week 16 quarterback rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement