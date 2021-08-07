U.S. Olympians Allyson Felix, Nelly Korda among 5 gold-medal winners on Day 15

Team USA's Nelly Korda carded a final round score of 69 to win the 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament Saturday in Saitama, Japan. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Allyson Felix won her 11th career medal to become the most-decorated U.S. track athlete in Olympics history, headlining a 10-medal day for Team USA on Saturday in Tokyo.

The Americans added five golds, three silvers and two bronzes to their Olympics-best total of 108 medals at the 2020 Summer Games. China has the second-most, with 87 through Day 15. The Games end Sunday.

Molly Seidel won Team USA's first medal of the day. She finished third in the women's marathon with a time of 2:27:46. Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei crossed the finish line first and second, respectively, at Odori Park in Sapporo, Japan.

Felix then went on to make history as part of Team USA's 4x400-meter women's relay team. The Americans won gold with a time of 3:16.85. Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu joined Felix on the podium.

Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history with a bronze in Friday's 400-meter final, passed Carl Lewis for the most medals in U.S. track history with the relay victory.

Poland clocked a national record 3:20.53 to earn silver in the relay. Jamaica claimed bronze.

Team USA's men's 4x400 relay team won gold in the next race with a season-best time of 2:55.70. Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin teamed up for that first-place finish. The Netherlands and Botswana were next to cross the finish line.

In basketball, the U.S. men's team beat France 87-82 in the gold medal game Saturday in Saitama, Japan. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant scored a game-high 29 points for Team USA. Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum chipped in 19 points and seven rebounds for the Americans.

Australia beat Slovenia 107-93 in the men's bronze medal game.

Team USA's Nelly Korda, the No. 1 golfer in the world, added another gold for the Americans when she won the women's tournament Saturday in Saitama. Korda carded a 2-under par 69 in the final round to finish 17-under par for the tournament.

Korda edged the field by one stroke. Japan's Mone Inami earned silver. New Zealand's Lydia Ko claimed bronze. Korda became the first golfer in history, man or woman, to win gold and a major championship in the same year.





In water polo, Team USA's women's team beat Spain 14-5 for another gold medal. Team USA then earned a silver medal in the equestrian jumping team final. Sweden won that event. Belgium claimed bronze.

Later Saturday, Japan beat Team USA 2-0 to win its first-ever gold medal in baseball. Japan pitcher Masato Morishita allowed just three hits over five scoreless innings in the victory in Yokohama, Japan.

The Americans earned silver. The Dominican Republic claimed bronze.

Team USA added its final two medals of the day on the wrestling mat. Abdulrashid Sadulaev of the Russian Olympic Committee beat American Kyle Snyder in the men's 97-kilogram freestyle gold medal match. Snyder took home silver.

Team USA's Sarah Hildebrandt beat the Ukraine's Oksana Livach 12-1 in the women's 60-kilogram bronze medal match.

In other major action, Malcom scored in the second period of extra time to help Brazil beat Spain 2-1 in the men's soccer gold medal game. Brazil's Matheus Cunha and Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal also scored.

Mexico earned bronze in the men's soccer tournament.

France beat the Russian Olympic Committee in the men's volleyball gold medal match. France won another gold medal with a win over Denmark in the men's handball finale.





Norway beat the Russian Olympic Committee in the men's beach volleyball gold medal match.

China claimed eight medals Saturday and still owns an Olympics-best 38 golds at the Games, two more than Team USA. The Russian Olympic Committee earned seven medals on Day 15 and pushed its total to 69, the third-most.

The Americans will get a few chances to catch China for the lead in gold medals Sunday in Tokyo. Team USA faces Japan in the women's basketball gold medal game at 10:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC.

Boxer Keyshawn Davis battles Cuba's Andy Cruz for gold in a men's 57 to 63-kilogram lightweight bout. American Richard Torrez Jr. faces Uzbekastan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the men's +91-kilograms super heavyweight gold medal bout.

Team USA faces Brazil in the women's volleyball gold medal match Sunday in Tokyo.