Aug. 7, 2021 / 12:32 PM

U.S. Olympians Allyson Felix, Nelly Korda among 5 gold-medal winners on Day 15

Team USA's Allyson Felix runs in the women's 4x400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Tokyo. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Team USA's Allyson Felix runs in the women's 4x400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Tokyo. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Allyson Felix won her 11th career medal to become the most-decorated U.S. track athlete in Olympics history, headlining a 10-medal day for Team USA on Saturday in Tokyo.

The Americans added five golds, three silvers and two bronzes to their Olympics-best total of 108 medals at the 2020 Summer Games. China has the second-most, with 87 through Day 15. The Games end Sunday.

Molly Seidel won Team USA's first medal of the day. She finished third in the women's marathon with a time of 2:27:46. Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei crossed the finish line first and second, respectively, at Odori Park in Sapporo, Japan.

Felix then went on to make history as part of Team USA's 4x400-meter women's relay team. The Americans won gold with a time of 3:16.85. Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu joined Felix on the podium.

Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history with a bronze in Friday's 400-meter final, passed Carl Lewis for the most medals in U.S. track history with the relay victory.



Poland clocked a national record 3:20.53 to earn silver in the relay. Jamaica claimed bronze.

Team USA's men's 4x400 relay team won gold in the next race with a season-best time of 2:55.70. Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin teamed up for that first-place finish. The Netherlands and Botswana were next to cross the finish line.

In basketball, the U.S. men's team beat France 87-82 in the gold medal game Saturday in Saitama, Japan. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant scored a game-high 29 points for Team USA. Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum chipped in 19 points and seven rebounds for the Americans.

Australia beat Slovenia 107-93 in the men's bronze medal game.

Team USA's Nelly Korda, the No. 1 golfer in the world, added another gold for the Americans when she won the women's tournament Saturday in Saitama. Korda carded a 2-under par 69 in the final round to finish 17-under par for the tournament.

Korda edged the field by one stroke. Japan's Mone Inami earned silver. New Zealand's Lydia Ko claimed bronze. Korda became the first golfer in history, man or woman, to win gold and a major championship in the same year.

In water polo, Team USA's women's team beat Spain 14-5 for another gold medal. Team USA then earned a silver medal in the equestrian jumping team final. Sweden won that event. Belgium claimed bronze.

Later Saturday, Japan beat Team USA 2-0 to win its first-ever gold medal in baseball. Japan pitcher Masato Morishita allowed just three hits over five scoreless innings in the victory in Yokohama, Japan.

The Americans earned silver. The Dominican Republic claimed bronze.

Team USA added its final two medals of the day on the wrestling mat. Abdulrashid Sadulaev of the Russian Olympic Committee beat American Kyle Snyder in the men's 97-kilogram freestyle gold medal match. Snyder took home silver.

Team USA's Sarah Hildebrandt beat the Ukraine's Oksana Livach 12-1 in the women's 60-kilogram bronze medal match.

In other major action, Malcom scored in the second period of extra time to help Brazil beat Spain 2-1 in the men's soccer gold medal game. Brazil's Matheus Cunha and Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal also scored.

Mexico earned bronze in the men's soccer tournament.

France beat the Russian Olympic Committee in the men's volleyball gold medal match. France won another gold medal with a win over Denmark in the men's handball finale.

Norway beat the Russian Olympic Committee in the men's beach volleyball gold medal match.

China claimed eight medals Saturday and still owns an Olympics-best 38 golds at the Games, two more than Team USA. The Russian Olympic Committee earned seven medals on Day 15 and pushed its total to 69, the third-most.

The Americans will get a few chances to catch China for the lead in gold medals Sunday in Tokyo. Team USA faces Japan in the women's basketball gold medal game at 10:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC.

Boxer Keyshawn Davis battles Cuba's Andy Cruz for gold in a men's 57 to 63-kilogram lightweight bout. American Richard Torrez Jr. faces Uzbekastan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the men's +91-kilograms super heavyweight gold medal bout.

Team USA faces Brazil in the women's volleyball gold medal match Sunday in Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from athletics

The United States' Allyson Felix sprints around the track in the women's 4x400-meter relay final, where the United States took gold with a time of 3:16.85 while Poland took silver with a time of 3:20.53 and Jamaica taking bronze with a time of 3:21.24. Five-time Olympian Felix, is now the most decorated woman to ever compete in track at the Games with 11 total medals. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Malcom, Brazil stun Spain in extra time for men's soccer gold medal
Soccer // 1 hour ago
Malcom, Brazil stun Spain in extra time for men's soccer gold medal
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Substitute Malcom outsprinted defenders to finish a Brazilian breakaway with a score in extra time to lead Brazil to a dramatic 2-1 win over Spain in the men's soccer gold medal game Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
MLB // 3 hours ago
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Japan shut out Team USA 2-0 to claim its first-ever Olympic gold medal in baseball at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Nelly Korda wins gold, gives Team USA golf sweep at Olympics
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Nelly Korda wins gold, gives Team USA golf sweep at Olympics
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Nelly Korda carded a 2-under par 69 over her final 18 holes to hold onto her three-round lead and win the 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament Saturday in Saitama, Japan.
U.S. men's basketball team topples France for Olympic gold
NBA // 11 hours ago
U.S. men's basketball team topples France for Olympic gold
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant led Team USA to an 87-82 win over France in Saturday's men's basketball final at Saitama Super Arena, giving the Americans their fourth straight gold medal and 100th overall at the Summer Games in Tokyo.
Kawhi Leonard returning to Clippers; Nets' Kevin Durant signing 4-year extension
NBA // 13 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard returning to Clippers; Nets' Kevin Durant signing 4-year extension
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant both are expected to return to their respective teams for the 2021-22 NBA season.
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
MLB // 14 hours ago
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
Buffalo Bills sign star QB Josh Allen to 6-year contract extension
NFL // 14 hours ago
Buffalo Bills sign star QB Josh Allen to 6-year contract extension
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen signed a six-year contract extension Friday that will tie him to the organization through the 2028 season.
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson suffers left shoulder injury during practice
NFL // 15 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson suffers left shoulder injury during practice
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had to leave Friday's training camp practice after suffering a left shoulder injury.
Olympics, NASCAR return, MLB lead weekend sports
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Olympics, NASCAR return, MLB lead weekend sports
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Team USA will fight for several gold medals at the 2020 Summer Games to highlight weekend sports action. The return of the NASCAR season, regular-season MLB and MLS games and a UFC title bout also pack the schedule.
USA makes karate history, track stars help push Olympic medal total near 100
Sports News // 21 hours ago
USA makes karate history, track stars help push Olympic medal total near 100
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Team USA reached the podium seven times Friday in Tokyo, thanks to stellar performances from track stars, wrestlers and a karate expert. The U.S. total of 98 medals through Day 14 is 19 more than second place-China.
