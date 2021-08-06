Trending
Aug. 6, 2021 / 3:24 PM

USA makes karate history, track stars help push Olympic medal total near 100

Team USA's Jenna Prandini (L-R), Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Gabrielle Thomas celebrate their silver medal in the women's 4x100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Games on Friday in Tokyo. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Team USA's Jenna Prandini (L-R), Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Gabrielle Thomas celebrate their silver medal in the women's 4x100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Games on Friday in Tokyo. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Team USA reached the podium seven times Friday in Tokyo, courtesy of stellar performances from track stars, wrestlers and a karate expert. The Americans' total of 98 medals through Day 14 is 19 more than second-place China.

China won five medals Friday and has 79l. The Russian Olympic Committee ranks third with 62. Olympic competition ends Sunday.

Team USA started Day 14 with gold on the sand volleyball court at Shiokaze Park. April Ross and Alix Klineman edged Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in straight sets in the women's finale.

The Americans then turned to the wrestling mat, where Gable Steveson won gold and Kyle Dake earned bronze. Steveson beat Georgia's Geno Petriashvili in the men's freestyle 125-kilogram gold medal match.

RELATED U.S. boxer Keyshawn Davis beats Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov to make final

Steveson trailed the three-time world champion 8-5 with seven seconds left in the match. He rallied with two dramatic late two-point takedowns to earn gold.

Dake beat Italian Frank Chamizo Marquez in the men's freestyle 74-kilogram bronze medal wrestling match.

Later Friday, Ariel Torres became the first American medalist in karate in Olympics history. Torres earned a bronze medal in the men's kata. Kata includes demonstrations of form as athletes perform a series of offensive and defensive movements while targeting a virtual opponent.

RELATED USA's Allyson Felix wins bronze, ties Carl Lewis' Olympic record

Japan's Ryo Kyuna won gold in the men's kata. Spain's Damian Quintero earned silver. Turkey's Ali Sofuoglu also earned bronze.

Team USA went on to win three more medals in track. Paul Chelimo captured the first with a bronze medal finish in the men's 5,000-meter run. Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei earned gold with a time of 12:58.15. Canada's Mohammed Ahmed finished second.

RELATED Americans Alix Klineman, April Ross beat Australia for gold in beach volleyball

Five-time Olympian Allyson Felix made history when she won the Americans' second medal of the day in track. Felix, 35, won the bronze in the women's 400-meter race for her 10th career Olympic medal. She is now the most decorated woman to ever compete in track at the Games.

She posted a season-best time of 49.46 seconds in the event. Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won gold in 48.36. Mariledy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won silver.

Felix can become the most decorated American track athlete in Olympics history if she places in the 4x400-meter relay Saturday.

The Americans won their final medal of the day in the women's 4x100-meter relay final. Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Gabrielle Thomas teamed up for that second-place finish.

Jamaica won gold in the event with a national record time of 41.02 seconds. Great Britain earned bronze.

In soccer, Canada beat Sweden 3-2 in penalties in the women's gold medal match Friday in Yokohama, Japan. Julia Grosso scored on the game's final penalty attempt to seal Canada's first soccer gold medal since the men's team won at the 1904 Summer Games.

Team USA earned the bronze medal in the women's soccer tournament with a win over Australia on Thursday in Kashima, Japan.

In non-medal events, Team USA beat Serbia 79-59 in women's basketball semifinal to advance to the gold medal game. Brittney Griner and Chelsea Gray paced Team USA with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Breanna Stewart posted 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Japan beat France 87-71 in the other women's semifinal. Team USA battles Japan in the gold medal game at 10:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC.

In boxing, American Keyshawn Davis beat Armenia's Hovhannes Bachkov by unanimous decision in a men's 57 to 63-kilogram lightweight semifinal to advance to a gold medal bout. Davis faces Cuba's Andy Cruz in the finale Sunday in Tokyo.

In golf, Team USA's Nelly Korda carded a 2-under par 69 to hang onto her lead in the women's tournament. Korda is 15-under par and three strokes ahead of the field through three rounds.

The final round of the women's tournament tees off at 5:30 p.m. EDT Friday on NBC's Golf Channel.

In volleyball, Team USA's women's team beat Serbia 3-0 in the semifinals. The Americans battle Brazil in the gold medal match at 12:30 a.m. EDT Sunday on NBC.

Tokyo Olympics: Team USA takes gold in beach volleyball

United States' gold medalists April Ross (L) and Alix Klineman arrive for the women's beach volleyball medal ceremony on August 6. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

