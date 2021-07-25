Advertisement
Sports News
July 25, 2021 / 11:51 AM

Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm positive for COVID-19, pull out of Olympics

By
Spain's Olympic committee said it will not replace Jon Rahm, who tested positive for COVID-19, on its men's Olympic golf team. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Spain's Olympic committee said it will not replace Jon Rahm, who tested positive for COVID-19, on its men's Olympic golf team. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau and Spain's Jon Rahm each tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from the 2020 Summer Games golf tournament, their respective Olympic committees announced.

The International Golf Federation and USA Golf said Saturday night that DeChambeau tested positive as part of the final testing protocol before he left the United States to participate in the 2020 Summer Games.

Advertisement

The men's individual stroke play golf tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan. The first round airs at 6:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday on Golf Channel.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," DeChambeau said in a news release. "Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo.

RELATED Amanda Chidester, Monica Abbott lead Team USA to gold medal softball game

"I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so."

Patrick Reed will replace DeChambeau, the No. 6 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. The world No. 13 will golf alongside No. 4 Justin Thomas, No. 3 Collin Morikawa and No. 5 Xander Schauffele on Team USA's men's team.

Advertisement

The Spanish Olympic committee said Rahm tested positive Sunday.

RELATED Olympics: Chase Kalisz, swimmers earn Team USA's first medals, spark surge

Rahm, the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, also tested positive in June and was forced to pull out of the 2020 Memorial Tournament. He went on to win the 2021 U.S. Open three weeks later. He finished third in last weekend's British Open in Kent, England.

"[Rahm's] positive has been detected by undergoing a third consecutive PCR test, mandatory for all those who have been recently in the United Kingdom, as is the case of Jon Rahm, who has just played the [British] Open," the Spanish Olympic committee said.

RELATED Medal count: Tokyo Olympics 2020

"The first two PCR tests were negative."

The committee said it will not have time to replace Rahm in the tournament. Adri Arnaus, ranked No. 166, will serve as the lone Spaniard in the men's tournament.

"Playing in Tokyo would have given me a chance to win an Olympic gold medal for my country," Rahm wrote Sunday on social media.

"I would have loved to have been the first Spanish Olympic gold medalist in golf, but unfortunately destiny had other plans."

Advertisement

Reed was the third-alternate for the U.S. men's team, which means first and second alternates Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka declined invitations to the Games.

Countries can send up to four players to the Summer Games, if they are ranked inside the Top 15 in the world. A maximum of two players, per country, are allowed to compete if they are ranked outside of the Top 15.

Ten American golfers are inside the Top 15 in the current Official World Golf Ranking. The United Kingdom is the only other country with more than two men's golfers inside the Top 15, with No. 12 Tyrrell Hatton and No. 15 Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy will represent Ireland at the Summer Games. Hatton declined the invitation to play in Tokyo.

Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda and Danielle Kang form Team USA's women's golf team. Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz will compete on Spain's women's team. The women's golf tournament is from Aug. 4 to 7 at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Tokyo organizers reported Sunday that 10 people linked to the games tested positive for COVID-19 as part of its latest round of testing. That group includes two athletes. A total of 132 people linked to the games, including 13 athletes, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo since July 1.

Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics: Athletes get Summer Games rolling

France goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni can't stop a goal from Mexico forward Uriel Antuna (not seen) in a Men's Group A soccer match during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 22. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Amanda Chidester, Monica Abbott lead Team USA to gold medal softball game
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Amanda Chidester, Monica Abbott lead Team USA to gold medal softball game
July 25 (UPI) -- Pitcher Monica Abbott struck out 13 and infielder Amanda Chidester provided a walk-off, two-run single to lead Team USA past Australia on Sunday and into softball's gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Games.
Olympics: Chase Kalisz, swimmers earn Team USA's first medals, spark surge
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Olympics: Chase Kalisz, swimmers earn Team USA's first medals, spark surge
July 25 (UPI) -- Swimmer Chase Kalisz claimed Team USA's first medal of the 2020 Summer Games with a victory in the men's 400-meter individual medley final Sunday in Tokyo. The win sparked a string of other American medal-winners.
Medal count: Tokyo Olympics 2020
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Medal count: Tokyo Olympics 2020
The latest medal count results from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Olympics soccer: U.S. women rebound, overwhelm New Zealand 6-1
Soccer // 1 day ago
Olympics soccer: U.S. women rebound, overwhelm New Zealand 6-1
July 24 (UPI) -- Christen Press and the United States Women's National Team came through in a must-win match Saturday at the 2020 Summer Games, thrashing New Zealand 6-1 to move to 1-1 at the soccer tournament.
Novak Djokovic moves on, 4 Americans lose in Olympic tennis openers
Sports News // 1 day ago
Novak Djokovic moves on, 4 Americans lose in Olympic tennis openers
July 24 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Novak Djokovic won in straight sets, as expected, while Team USA went 0-4 in singles play to open the tennis tournament at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo.
Olympics: Softball's Cat Osterman pitches perfect Team USA past Mexico
Sports News // 1 day ago
Olympics: Softball's Cat Osterman pitches perfect Team USA past Mexico
July 24 (UPI) -- Ace pitcher Cat Osterman allowed just one hit over six scoreless innings in her second consecutive start to pitch Team USA to a shutout of Mexico and a perfect 3-0 record at the 2020 Summer Games softball tournament.
2021 NHL Draft results: Sabres take Michigan D Owen Power with top pick
NHL // 1 day ago
2021 NHL Draft results: Sabres take Michigan D Owen Power with top pick
July 23 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Sabres selected University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft on Friday night.
Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season
NFL // 1 day ago
Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season
July 23 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery.
Cincinnati Reds star Nick Castellanos put on IL with wrist injury
MLB // 1 day ago
Cincinnati Reds star Nick Castellanos put on IL with wrist injury
July 23 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds placed star outfielder Nick Castellanos on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a microfracture that was detected in his right wrist.
Tampa Bay Rays trade LHP Rich Hill to New York Mets in 3-player swap
MLB // 1 day ago
Tampa Bay Rays trade LHP Rich Hill to New York Mets in 3-player swap
July 23 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays traded veteran left-hander Rich Hill to the New York Mets on Friday in a three-player deal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Medal count: Tokyo Olympics 2020
Medal count: Tokyo Olympics 2020
Novak Djokovic moves on, 4 Americans lose in Olympic tennis openers
Novak Djokovic moves on, 4 Americans lose in Olympic tennis openers
Olympics: Softball's Cat Osterman pitches perfect Team USA past Mexico
Olympics: Softball's Cat Osterman pitches perfect Team USA past Mexico
Olympics: Chase Kalisz, swimmers earn Team USA's first medals, spark surge
Olympics: Chase Kalisz, swimmers earn Team USA's first medals, spark surge
2021 NHL Draft results: Sabres take Michigan D Owen Power with top pick
2021 NHL Draft results: Sabres take Michigan D Owen Power with top pick
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/