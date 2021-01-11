MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith erupted for 215 receiving yards and three scores in two quarters to carry Alabama to a 35-17 halftime lead on Ohio State in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship.

The game appeared to be headed toward a second-half shootout before the Crimson Tide took control in the second quarter. Smith has secured 12 of 13 targets to spark the dominant performance. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has completed 25 of 30 passes for 342 yards and four scores.

Advertisement

Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris has also scored twice. Defensive stops were in short supply for either team early on at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Buckeyes -- who dealt with COVID-19-related issues in the weeks before the game -- ruled out two starting defensive linemen due to COVID-19 protocol hours before kickoff. They are also playing without two of their kickers.

Alabama forced Ohio State to go three-and-out on its first drive of the game. The Crimson Tide then put together a 12-play, 78-yard touchdown drive. They capped off the possession with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Harris to take an early edge.

Ohio State running back Master Teague responded on the next drive with a five-yard rushing score and the Buckeyes tied the game with 4:55 remaining in the first quarter.

Alabama regained the lead on its next drive when Smith caught a five-yard touchdown toss at the start of the second quarter.

The Buckeyes offense stalled on the next possession, but Ohio State's defense got the ball back in a hurry as it forced a fumble from Jones. The Buckeyes then took possession inside the red zone and tied the game with another Teague rushing score.

Harris then scored his second touchdown of the game on the Crimson Tide's next drive. He caught a pass from Jones and ran up the left flank before he put his foot in the ground and broke away from defenders.

Harris ended the play with a leap over several Buckeyes at the goal line and landed in the end zone. The 26-yard score gave Alabama a 21-14 lead.

The Buckeyes answered once again with a long drive on their next possession, but only came away with a field goal.

Smith then caught touchdown tosses on each of Alabama's next two drives to push Alabama's lead to 18 points just before halftime.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields completed 6 of 15 passes for 90 yards in the first half. Teague had 12 carries for 72 yards and two scores for the Buckeyes.

Alabama has out-gained Ohio State 389 to 190 in total yardage.