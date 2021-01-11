MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, he said Monday on Instagram.

"I'm extremely upset, but at the same time I'm overwhelmingly thankful to be an individual who is asymptomatic," Haubeil wrote in the post, about three hours before the Alabama and Ohio State kickoff in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"I have spent the past four months making sacrifices, and have not seen my family and friends on single time. So, to say I'm pissed off is a complete understatement. I didn't go out and do something I knew I wasn't supposed to be doing and then wake up with a positive test."

Haubeil said his positive test gave him one of the "most-gut wrenching feelings" he has ever experienced.

Jake Seibert or Dominic DiMaccio will replace Haubeil as the Buckeyes field goal kicker against Alabama.

The Buckeyes were expected to be without players for the title game due to positive tests and protocols from the last week. Alabama and Ohio State discussed postponement of the title game, but opted to keep the game at its original date.

Haubeil made 5 of 7 field goals during this season. He made 24 of 24 extra point attempts. The senior kicker also missed two games due to a groin injury.

Ohio State and Alabama kick off at 8 p.m. EST on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium.