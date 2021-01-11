MIAMI, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle's playing status for the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night will be determined during pregame workouts, coach Nick Saban said.

The wide receiver hasn't played since he received a broken ankle on Oct. 24. He had surgery two days later and practiced this week for the first time since the injury.

Advertisement

"He has been able to practice to some degree," Saban said Sunday. "I think the biggest challenge is [if he] can he sustain in the game.

"It'll be a game-time decision as to whether he thinks he can play and go out there and do his job well enough to contribute to the team, and we won't know that until we get out there after pregame warmup."

Waddle had 25 catches for 557 yards and four scores in five games this season before he was hurt while returning a kickoff in a game against Tennessee. He caught a season-high 161 yards and a score on six catches the previous week.

The Crimson Tide battle the Ohio State Buckeyes for the national title at 8 p.m. EST on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.