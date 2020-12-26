University of Utah running back Ty Jordan, 19, has died. Photo courtesy of University of Utah

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- University of Utah running back Ty Jordan has died, the school announced Saturday. He was 19.

"Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan," Utah Head Football Coach Kyle Whittingham, said in a statement on the university's website. "Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace."

Jordan's death comes days after he was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year after running 597 yards with six touchdowns on 83 carries in five games for the Utes.

He was from Mesquite, Texas, and attended West Mesquite High School.

Media outlets, including ESPN, have linked Jordan's death with a reported accidental shooting in Denton, Texas, but Denton police have not confirmed Jordan as the victim of the incident.

In November 2019, a photo went viral that featured Jordan, then a student at West Mesquite, and Gage Smith, an opposing player from Sherman High School.

After Sherman's 56-27 victory over West Mesquite, Smith asked Jordan if they could pray together for Jordan's mother, Tiffany, who had stage 4 lung and bone cancer.

She died in August at 43.

Ty Jordan's pinned tweet features a photo of his mother surrounded by family members.

"Dear mom, I love you so much, you've shown me over the past couple years how much a warrior you are," Jordan wrote. "Watch over me and guide me momma."