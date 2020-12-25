Jimmy Butler (pictured) and the Miami Heat battle Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game of the NBA's Christmas Day schedule at noon EST Friday on ESPN. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Many of the world's best athletes will provide entertainment over the holiday weekend as dozens of NFL, NBA and college basketball and football games are scheduled from Friday through Sunday.

This week's NFL slate features games on all three days. The start of the 2020-21 NBA season continues with five Christmas Day matchups. Eight college football teams will end their seasons with bowl games Friday and Saturday.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans launch NBA action with a Christmas game against Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat at noon EST Friday on ESPN.

The Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors in their first game of the season Wednesday. The Heat lost to the Orlando Magic in their season opener.

"We started the season 1-0, but we can't keep focusing on that," Williamson told reporters Wednesday.

"We have to move on. It's the NBA. Every team is good."

Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors will face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Friday's second game at 2:30 p.m. EST on ABC. The Warriors and Bucks each started the season with losses earlier this week.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard are among the other basketball stars in action on Christmas.

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first of three NBA games Saturday. The Philadelphia 76ers then face the New York Knicks, and then the Portland Trail Blazers host the Houston Rockets in the nightcap.

Doncic, Leonard, Irving, Durant and James are among the NBA stars who will play Friday and Sunday. Doncic's Mavericks face Leonard's Clippers at 3:30 p.m. EST Sunday in Los Angeles. Durant and Irving's Nets then face the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EST Sunday.

James' Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the last NBA game of the weekend at 10 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Bowl weekend

Marshall (7-2) battles Buffalo (5-1) in the 2020 Camellia Bowl in the first college football game of the weekend. The Thundering Herd and Bulls take the field at 2:30 p.m. EST Friday, and the game airs on ESPN.

Saturday's bowl game slate features three games.

Liberty (9-1) takes on undefeated Coastal Carolina (11-0) in the Cure Bowl at noon EST Saturday on ESPN.

Louisiana (9-1) then battles UTSA (7-4) in the First Responder Bowl at 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday on ABC.

Western Kentucky (5-6) faces Georgia State (5-4) in the LendingTree Bowl at 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday on ESPN.

NFL Week 16

Just two weeks remain in the 2020 NFL regular season. The Week 16 schedule did not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup, but does have a Christmas day game and games on Saturday and Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints host the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. EST Friday on Fox and NFL Network. The Saints (10-4) need to win to hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Vikings (6-8) are out of the playoff picture.

Saturday's slate features a trio of games.

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers start the Saturday slate with a matchup against the Detroit Lions. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. EST and airs on NFL Network.

The Arizona Cardinals then host the San Francisco 49ers at 4:30 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime -- a first for that platform. Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins then have a road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. That game airs at 8:15 p.m. EST on NFL Network.

Sunday's NFL schedule features 11 more games and many of those contests have playoff implications. The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Indianapolis Colts in one of the most-significant 1 p.m. EST matchups.

The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East divisional matchup at 4:25 p.m. EST. The Los Angeles Rams have a divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. EST.

The 10-4 Tennessee Titans take on the 11-3 Green Bay Packers in the nightcap. The Sunday Night Football broadcast airs at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.

Friday

NBA

Pelicans at Heat at noon EST on ESPN

Warriors at Bucks at 2:30 p.m. EST on ABC

Nets at Celtics at 5 p.m. EST on ABC

Mavericks at Lakers at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN

Clippers at Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

College basketball

Wisconsin at Michigan State at 12:30 p.m. EST on Fox

Maryland at Purdue at 2:30 p.m. EST on FS1

Michigan at Nebraska at 6 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

Iowa at Minnesota at 8 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

College football

Camellia Bowl: Marshall vs. Buffalo at 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

NFL

Vikings at Saints at 4:30 p.m. EST on Fox, NFL Network

Saturday

College football

Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina at noon EST on ESPN

First Responder Bowl: Louisiana vs. UTSA at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC

LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

Soccer

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Chelsea at 12:30 p.m. EST on NBC

College basketball

Kentucky at Louisville at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN

Houston at UCF at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Gonzaga vs. Virginia at 4 p.m. EST on CBS

NFL

Buccaneers at Lions at 1 p.m. EST on NFL Network

49ers at Cardinals at 4:30 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime

Dolphins at Raiders at 8:15 p.m. EST on NFL Network

NBA

Hawks at Grizzlies at 5 p.m. EST on NBA TV

76ers at Knicks at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBA TV

Rockets at Blazers at 10 p.m. EST on NBA TV

Sunday

NFL

Colts at Steelers at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Bears at Jaguars at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Bengals at Texans at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Giants at Ravens at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Browns at Jets at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Panthers at Washington at 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS

Broncos at Chargers at 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS

Eagles at Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox

Rams at Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox

Titans at Packers at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC

NBA

Mavericks at Clippers at 3:30 p.m. EST on NBA TV

Nets at Hornets at 7 p.m. EST on NBA TV

Timberwolves at Lakers at 10 p.m. EST on NBA TV

College basketball

DePaul at Providence at 4:30 p.m. EST on FS1