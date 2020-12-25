Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The Hawaii defense had five sacks and forced three turnovers to spark a 28-14 win over Houston in the New Mexico Bowl on Thursday.

Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro also threw three touchdown passes in the victory at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Hawaii (5-4) beat Houston (3-5) despite being out-gained 307 to 267 in total yards. Houston also had 20 first downs, while Hawaii had 11 first downs.

The Rainbow Warriors began the game with a punt on their first possession before Penei Pavihi intercepted Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune three plays later.

Hawaii then took over at the Houston eight-yard line. Cordeiro found Dae Dae Hunter on a three-yard touchdown toss to end that possession with a score.

The Cougars and Rainbow Warriors punted on the next three drives before Cordeiro threw his second touchdown toss of the first quarter. He quarterback threw a four-yard pass to Jonah Laulu for that score, which gave Hawaii a 21-0 lead with 8:05 remaining in the second quarter.

Neither team scored for the rest of the first half.

The Cougars came alive on the first possession of the second half with a 17-play, 75-yard drive. Tune ended that drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Dell.

The Cougars then forced a three-and-out from the Rainbow Warriors before they added another score. Tune threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Christian Trahan to end the Cougars second drive of the second half and cut the Rainbow Warriors lead to seven points.

Hawaii immediately snatched back momentum when Calvin Turner returned the next kickoff for a 92-yard touchdown. Darius Muasau then intercepted Tune on the next drive, but the Rainbow Warriors missed a field goal on the resulting possession.

Neither team scored down the stretch.

Cordeiro completed 15 of 23 passes for 136 yards, in addition to his three touchdown tosses. Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley had a game-high 14 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks and a pass defensed.

Linebacker Jeremiah Pritchard also had two sacks in the win. Muasau had nine tackles, a tackle for a loss, a sack and an interception for Hawaii.

Tune completed 20 of 38 passes for 216 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Cougars.