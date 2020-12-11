Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Duke men's basketball team has canceled the remainder of its non-conference schedule "out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID 19 pandemic," the program said.

Duke said the decision allows for players on the team to spend time with their families over the holidays. The Blue Devils (2-2) lost to Illinois on Tuesday in Durham, N.C. They also played non-conference games against Coppin State, Michigan State and Bellarmine before Thursday's announcement.

"This is the best decision we could make as a program, in making sure that we are doing the right thing for our players," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a news release. "This will also allow our team to have time over the holidays to safely enjoy with their families.

"These kids need to be with their families, at least for a little bit. So we will play the Notre Dame game on Dec. 16, and then allow our team four or five days at home before returning here to prepare for the remainder of our ACC schedule -- and hopefully get to play all of them. These kids go through so much, and we need to take care of them."

The Blue Devils said players on the men's basketball team have had "limited to no" in-person contact with their immediate families since August.

They were scheduled to face Charleston Southern on Saturday and Gardner-Webb on Dec. 19.

Duke battles Notre Dame at 9 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Notre Dame, Ind., before the Blue Devils return for a Dec. 29 matchup against Pittsburgh in Durham.