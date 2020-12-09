Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A men's college basketball matchup between Michigan State and Virginia -- planned for Wednesday -- has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Virginia's program, the school said.

The Cavaliers announced the postponement Tuesday night. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge game was scheduled to tip off at 9:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Charlottesville, Va.

The status of Virginia's game against William & Mary, which is scheduled for Sunday, is "to be determined," the Cavaliers said in a news release.

The Spartans (5-0) are ranked No. 4 in the Division I men's basketball coaches poll. The Cavaliers (4-1) are No. 18 in the poll. Michigan State is scheduled to host Oakland at noon EST on Sunday in East Lansing, Mich.

Last week, the Atlantic Coast Conference also rescheduled Virginia's Dec. 16 game against Wake Forest due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Wake Forest men's basketball program.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina State Wolfpack paused all men's basketball activities because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.

The school announced the decision Wednesday, saying two members of its traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus. Due to the pause, N.C. State's scheduled game against Florida Atlantic this weekend won't take place.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority," N.C. State director of athletics Boo Corrigan said in a statement. "We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward."

South Carolina's men's basketball team announced Tuesday that its scheduled game against Wofford on Thursday is canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within its program. The Gamecocks have paused all team activities.

Kentucky also said Tuesday that its Dec. 15 men's basketball game against Detroit Mercy has been postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The Kentucky-Detroit Mercy game had already been rescheduled from Nov. 27.

The Houston men's basketball team also paused on Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests emerged from within the Cougars program.