Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) averaged 21.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season, his first with the Clippers. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Six-time All-Star forward Paul George has signed a multiyear contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Thursday.

League sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times that George can earn up to $226 million over the next five years. The team extended George's contract for an additional four years at $190 million on top of his $35.4 million guaranteed salary for the 2020-21 campaign.

The maximum extension also includes a player option for the final season in 2024-25, according to the outlets. Under team policy, the Clippers didn't confirm the terms of the agreement.

"This is an important moment for our franchise and our fans, to secure a long-term commitment from one of the premier two-way players in the NBA," Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said in a statement Thursday. "We aspire to create a destination for players, an environment where they can succeed and enjoy their success.

"We're delighted by Paul's pride in representing Clippers fans, honored that he trusts the organization with this chapter of his career, and share in his relentless pursuit of championships. We admire his talent, his dedication and his unwavering allegiance to this region. We're excited for the opportunity to accomplish our mutual goals together."

The 30-year-old George averaged 21.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season, his first with the Clippers. Before being traded to Los Angeles, he was a first-team All-NBA selection for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2018-19 season.

George, a native of Palmdale, Calif., also has been voted to the All-NBA Third Team on four occasions. He has been All-Defensive first or second team four times.

"As a kid growing up in Southern California, I always dreamed of playing in Los Angeles, where my friends and family could come watch me play," George said. "I am so grateful to [owner] Steve Ballmer, Lawrence Frank, Coach Ty Lue, my teammates, and the entire Clippers organization for believing in me.

"I am proud to call this my home and look forward to doing my part in helping make the team a tremendous success -- both on and off the court -- in the years ahead."

In 10 NBA seasons between the Indiana Pacers, Thunder and Clippers, George has averaged 20 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game.