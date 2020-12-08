Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The top six teams in the College Football Playoff rankings remained the same Tuesday, including the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama (9-0) retained its spot atop the rankings after its 55-17 blowout win over LSU on Saturday. Notre Dame improved to 10-0 and stayed at No. 2 with a 45-21 victory over Syracuse, while Clemson (9-1) kept its No. 3 spot following a 45-10 win against Virginia Tech over the weekend.

Ohio State (5-0) remained at No. 4 despite uncertainty about its future schedule. The Buckeyes stayed in front of No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) and No. 6 Florida (8-1) after crushing Michigan State 52-12 on Saturday without more than a dozen scholarship players, but the team currently has no games remaining due to COVID-19 issues.

Earlier Tuesday, Ohio State learned that its upcoming matchup against Michigan was canceled due to COVID-19 complications within the Wolverines' football program. With only five games played this year, the Buckeyes would need to schedule another Big Ten opponent this weekend or have the six-game threshold for reaching the league championship altered.

If Ohio State fails to reach next week's Big Ten title game, the school could play against Iowa, which climbed three spots following its fifth straight win.

The CFP selection committee will release another set of rankings Dec. 15 before revealing its final list Dec. 20.

College Football Playoff rankings (Dec. 8):

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-0)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-0)

3. Clemson Tigers (9-1)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0)

5. Texas A&M Aggies (7-1)

6. Florida Gators (8-1)

7. Iowa State Cyclones (8-2)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0)

9. Georgia Bulldogs (6-2)

10. Miami Hurricanes (8-1)

11. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)

12. Indiana Hoosiers (6-1)

13. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-0)

14. Northwestern Wildcats (5-1)

15. USC Trojans (4-0)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2)

17. North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3)

18. BYU Cougars (9-1)

19. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (9-1)

20. Texas Longhorns (6-3)

21. Colorado Buffaloes (4-0)

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3)

23. N.C. State Wolfpack (8-3)

24. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-1)

25. Missouri Tigers (5-3)