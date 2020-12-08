Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The annual college football rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Michigan program, the school said Tuesday.

The cancellation snaps a streak of 103-consecutive years during which the game has been played. The series began in 1897.

The 2020 edition of the rivalry had been scheduled for noon EST Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Michigan also canceled its game last week against Maryland. The Wolverines paused all team activities for football before players returned Monday for limited workouts.

"The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a news release. "We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time.

"Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches, but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making."

The Buckeyes (5-0) sit at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings and were set to host the Wolverines (2-4) in their final game of the regular season.

This season, Big Ten rules stipulate that teams must play in at least six games to be eligible for the conference championship, unless the league average for number of games falls below six.

Indiana (6-1) is now in position to play in the Big Ten championship game, unless the conference finds an alternate opponent for Ohio State or alters its rules. Big Ten athletic directors are expected to meet on Wednesday.

The 2020 Big Ten championship game is scheduled Dec. 19 in Indianapolis.