Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, watch his putt on the ninth green during the Par-3 contest at the 2015 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Woods served as his son's caddie during a youth golf tournament over the weekend. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son, Charlie, dominated the field at a U.S. Kids Golf-sanctioned event at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Fla., over the weekend.

Charlie topped all competitors in the age 11 category, shooting 3-under 33 across nine holes. He finished with three birdies to beat the second-place finisher by five shots.

Advertisement

Woods, 44, was in attendance and had a front-row seat for the tournament, as the 15-time major winner served as his son's caddie. For portions of the event, Woods could be seen carrying his son's bag of clubs between rounds.

It wasn't the first time that Woods has been seen caddying for his son. In January, video surfaced of Charlie hitting golf balls next to his father on a practice range before a junior tournament in Florida.

Woods told Golf Digest last month that it's "an absolute blast" to be with his son for the outings and compared their relationship to the one he and his father had.

"He's starting to understand how to play. He's asking me the right questions," Woods said. "I've kept it competitive with his par. It's been just an absolute blast to go out there and be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up."

RELATED Tiger Woods aims for record PGA Tour win after longest break since 2017

Woods has two children -- Charlie and 13-year-old daughter, Sam. He shares his kids with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, whom he divorced in 2010.