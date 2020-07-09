"Tiger," a two-part series exploring "the rise, fall, and epic comeback" of golfer Tiger Woods," will premiere Dec. 13 on HBO. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- A new docuseries about professional golfer Tiger Woods is coming to HBO in December.

The network announced in a press release Thursday that Tiger, a two-part series about Woods, will premiere Dec. 13. Part two will air Dec. 20.

Tiger is produced by HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions. The series follows "the rise, fall, and epic comeback" of Woods, 44, who won his first major in 11 years at the 2019 Masters Tournament.

The series is directed by Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land) and Matthew Hamachek (Amanda Knox). Alex Gibney will executive produce with Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict.

Tiger is based on Keteyian and Benedict's book Tiger Woods. The series features never-before-seen footage and new interviews, including with Woods' former caddy, Steve Williams, golf legend Nick Faldo, Woods' ex-partner Dina Parr, and Rachel Uchitel, one of Woods' alleged former mistresses.

"Few global icons are more visible and less understand than Tiger Woods," HBO Sports EVP Peter Nelson said. "His prodigy came with painstaking sacrifice; his perfected athleticism immobilized him in agony before the age of 40; his self-made fame enabled a self-destructive world of secrecy; and his redemptive reemergence posed as many questions as it answered -- not only about one of the greatest sportsmen ever to live, but also the greater American society that engulfed him."

Heineman and Hamachek said their goal with the docuseries was "to dive deeper and create an unflinching and intimate portrait of a man, who like all of us, is imperfect and inherently human."

Tiger will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

Woods will compete at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, next week, his first PGA Tour tournament since the season was suspended due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He will also appear in a virtual version of the British Open, titled The Open for the Ages, that will air July 16 to 19. The special imagines a battle between Woods and Jack Nicklaus in their prime.