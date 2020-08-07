Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Texas Tech University has fired women's basketball coach Marlene Stollings after a dozen players left the team and a news report that detailed alleged abuse and harassment by coaches.

The Intercollegiate, a college sports investigative media outlet, obtained exit interviews from players of the last two seasons by way of public records requests. USA Today published the results of those interviews Wednesday as part of an investigative report.

Advertisement

Ten players, two former assistant coaches and two parents also spoke with USA Today about the allegations, which included enduring demanding and threatening comments, being subject to sexually suggestive behavior from a strength coach and the misuse of a heart rate monitoring system.

Many of the players said coaches and team staff berated them for their weight in front of others.

"Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt has announced the termination of Lady Raider basketball head coach Marlene Stollings effective immediately," the university said in a statement Thursday.

Twelve of 21 players left the Lady Raiders program in two years during Stollings' tenure. The 10 players who spoke with USA Today said they previously submitted grievances about the issues to administrators during exit interviews, spoke about the situation in waiver letters sent to the NCAA and brought up the allegations in meetings with school administrators.

Texas Tech posted an 18-11 record last season before the campaign was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stollings led the Lady Raiders to a 14-17 mark in her first season and started last season 11-0 before losing 11 of the final 18 games. The team was 7-23 the season before she arrived.