Aug. 3 (UPI) -- J.B. White, a top high school recruit for the University of New Mexico basketball program, was shot and killed over the weekend. He was 18.

White was shot Saturday morning in Santa Fe, N.M. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said a 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged with White's murder.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of J.B. White," New Mexico's basketball program tweeted. "He was an extremely talented student-athlete and we were looking forward to him joining the Lobo Family.

"He was an amazing young man with a bright future. Our thoughts and hearts go out to his family and friends."

Investigators said officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at 5:30 a.m. EDT in Santa Fe. Witnesses told police a party had taken place at a residence and one of the partygoers had been shot before White was identified as the victim of the shooting. Investigators said White was involved in an altercation before he was shot.

White's friends were going to take him to a nearby hospital, but first responders arrived and transoorted him hospital, where he died.

The 16-year-old male charged with murder also has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun and negligent use of a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Santa Fe County Juvenile Detention Center.

White who played guard and forward, was listed at No. 100 on ESPN's high school basketball recruit rankings for 2021. The 6-foot-8 player had planned planned to graduate early from Santa Fe High School and enroll at New Mexico in time for the 2020-2021 season.

White posted a video on Wednesday to social media that showed him jumping over two friends before he completed an acrobatic dunk.