Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The best golfers in the world will tee off for the first PGA Tour major championship of the year at the PGA Championship this weekend in San Francisco, headlining the weekend live sports slate.
All 22-teams in the NBA's bubble will continue to square off Saturday and Sunday in Orlando, Fla. NHL teams will fight to clinch playoff spots and seeds this weekend in series played in Canada. Some of the best soccer players in the world also will be in action in the UEFA Champions League Saturday in Europe.
Drivers will start their engines a few times this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, which will host Cup Series races on Saturday and Sunday in Brooklyn, Mich.
Major League Baseball's shortened season also will provide plenty of weekend action with a handful of games set for national broadcasts on Saturday and Sunday.
But golf will be the main course for sports fans with an appetite for live action of athletes on a major stage.
PGA Championship
The four-day PGA Championship began Thursday and runs through Sunday at TPC Harding Park.
Justin Thomas -- the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking -- won last weekend's tournament and is among the favorites to win in San Francisco. Brooks Koepka has won back-to-back PGA Championship titles and will try to become the first golfer in the history of the stroke-play era to win the major three consecutive times.
"This is a new week with a new field," Thomas told reporters Wednesday. "Guys are all trying hard to win a major. I'm trying to do the same thing."
The 2020 PGA Championship will also be the first major played this year without fans in attendance due to coronavirus pandemic safety precautions.
"I don't know if anyone in our generation has ever played without fans in a major championship," Tiger Woods said. "It will be very different, but it's still a major championship. It will still be the best players in the world."
Woods responded with a simple "of course" when asked if he had a chance to win the 2020 PGA Championship, but he is not among oddsmakers' favorites to win the major. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele are listed as the favorites behind Thomas and Koepka.
"The whole goal is to be the best player," Koepka said. "I'm not out here to just try to compete and have a good time. I'm out here to win."
Woods will tee off with Thomas and McIlroy from tee No. 1 for the second round at 4:58 p.m. EDT Friday in San Francisco. Koepka, Shane Lowry and Gary Woodland will tee off from No. 1 at 4:36 p.m. EDT Friday at TPC Harding Park.
The action will air on ESPN and CBS.
NBA bubble battles
The NBA returned last week to begin a slate of seeding games before the playoffs start in the league's bubble in Orlando, Fla.
This weekend's action includes all 22 teams on the floor at the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus inside Walt Disney Resort.
Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers will face Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers to tip-off the slate at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday on TNT. LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic will be among the other stars in action on Saturday.
Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks battle Doncic's Dallas Mavericks in the final game on Saturday, with an 8:30 p.m. EDT tip-off time in Orlando. That game will air on ESPN.
The Washington Wizards will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first game of Sunday's slate. Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Paul George and Leonard will be among the stars in action on Sunday in Orlando.
Champions League soccer
Lionel Messi and Barcelona will face Napoli in the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League clash at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday in Barcelona. American Christian Pulisic could take the field at the same time for Chelsea in their round of 16 clash against German champions Bayern Munich. Pulisic is questionable for the game due to an injury, but has been impressive in his latest showings and could provide a spark for the Blues.
Messi's squad tied Bayern 1-1 in the first leg and will play Bayern or Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals if they slip by Napoli Saturday. Pulisic's Blues have an uphill battle against Bayern after they lost 3-0 in the first leg.
The Barcelona and Napoli game will air on CBS Sports Network. The Blues will battle Bayern on CBS All Access.
Saturday
Golf
PGA Championship: Third-round from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT on ESPN+; 1 to 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN; 4 to 10 p.m. EDT on CBS
NASCAR
Xfinity Series: Henry 180 at noon EDT on NBCS
Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400 at 4 p.m. EDT on NBCS
Basketball
Clippers vs. Blazers at 1 p.m. EDT on TNT
Jazz vs. Nuggets at 3:30 p.m. EDT on TNT
Lakers vs. Pacers at 6 p.m. EDT on TNT
Bucks vs. Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN
Soccer
Champions League: Barcelona vs. Napoli at 3 p.m. EDT on CBS Sports Network
Champions League: Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich at 3 p.m. EDT on CBS All-Access
Hockey -- Times, games TBD
Jets vs. Flames
Canadiens vs. Penguins
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche
Flyers vs. Lightning
Blackhawks vs. Oilers
Baseball
Tigers at Pirates at 4:05 p.m. EDT on FS1
Braves at Phillies at 6:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network
Giants at Dodgers at 9:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network
Rockies at Mariners at 9:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network
UFC on ESPN+
Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman at 9 p.m. EDT
Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko after first fight
Maki Pitolo vs. Darren Stewart after second fight
Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman after third fight
Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik after fourth fight
Sunday
Golf
PGA Championship: Fourth round from 10 a.m. to noon EDT on ESPN+; noon to 3 p.m. EDT on ESPN; 3 to 9 p.m. EDT on CBS
Baseball
Braves at Phillies at 1:05 p.m. EDT on TBS
Giants at Dodgers at 4:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network
Cubs at Cardinals at 7:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN
Hockey -- Times, games TBD
Stars vs. Blues
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs
Coyotes vs. Predators
Wild vs. Canucks
Bruins vs. Capitals
Panthers vs. Islanders
Basketball
Spurs vs. Pelicans at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC
76ers vs. Blazers at 6:30 p.m. EDT on NBA TV
Nets vs. Clippers at 9 p.m. EDT on NBA TV
NASCAR
Cup Series: Consumers Energy 400 at 4:30 p.m. EDT on NBCS
Moments from Tiger Wood's career
Tiger Woods blasts out of a sand trap on the second hole at Pebble Beach in the AT&T Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif., on February 2, 1997. The following April, Woods became the youngest Masters Tournament winner.
. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Woods stretches during the third round of the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz., on January 31, 1999. A couple years later, the Phoenix Open would have some excitement when an orange was thrown on the green in front of Woods.
on the green in front of Woods. Photo by Irwin R. Daugherty/UPI | License Photo
Woods hoists the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship
in Medinah, Ill., on August 15, 1999. Woods won with 11 under par. Photo by Ray Foli/UPI | License Photo
Woods smiles after winning the AT&T National Pro-Am with a great come-from-behind victory to win his sixth straight PGA tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., on February 7, 2000. That year, Woods hosted the Tiger Jam III benefit concert.
the Tiger Jam III benefit concert. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Woods makes his second shot on the 18th fairway enroute to winning the AT&T National Pro-Am
with a great come-from-behind victory to win his sixth straight PGA tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., on February 7, 2000. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Woods was named the youngest-ever Golfer of the Decade at the ESPY Awards in Las Vegas on February 14, 2000. Later that year, he was named the top PGA player.
. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo
Woods putts on the seventh green during the third round of the inaugural AT&T National in Potomac, Md., on July 7, 2007.
in Potomac, Md., on July 7, 2007. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Open in Mamaroneck, N.Y., on June 15, 2006. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods throws his putter in the air after bogeying the 14th hole during the third round of the 135th British Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom, on July 22, 2006. Woods won the tournament the following day.
the tournament the following day. Photo by STR/UPI | License Photo
Woods hoists the Wannamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship
in Medinah, Ill., on August 20, 2006. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods participates in a practice round for the Ryder Cup in Straffan, Ireland, on September 21, 2006. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods (R) lines up a putt on the third green while teammate Jim Furyk looks on during the first round of the Ryder Cup in Straffan, Ireland, on September 21, 2006. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Former President George H. W. Bush and Woods arrive at the first tee to start the inaugural AT&T National Golf Tournament
in Bethesda, Md., on July 4, 2007. The proceeds of the golf tournament will benefit the Tiger Woods Foundation and local charities. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo
Woods chips out of the bunker onto the second green during the final round of the BMW Championship in Lemont, Ill., on September 9, 2007.
in Lemont, Ill., on September 9, 2007. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the fourth round of the Presidents Cup in Montreal on September 29, 2007. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
U.S. President Barack Obama greets Woods in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 20, 2009. Woods appeared in an Inaugural Celebration for Obama earlier that year.
in an Inaugural Celebration for Obama earlier that year. White House Photo by Pete Souza | License Photo
Woods poses after winning the AT&T National
at Congressional Country Club in Potomac, Md., on July 5, 2009. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods drives the ball on the 10th tee on the first day of the 138th British Open Championship in Turnberry, Scotland, on July 16, 2009. Woods was eliminated from the tournament the following day.
from the tournament the following day. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods arrives to offer an apology for "irresponsible and selfish behavior"
during his first public statement to a small gathering of reporters and friends at the headquarters of the U.S. PGA Tour in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on February 19, 2010. Pool Photo by Eric Gay/UPI | License Photo
Woods waits to hit off of the 11th tee during the first round of the Quail Hollow Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., on April 29, 2010.
in Charlotte, N.C., on April 29, 2010. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods swings during the first round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on May 6, 2010. Woods withdrew from the tournament after a neck injury.
from the tournament after a neck injury. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo
Woods watches his hit on the ninth fairway during the first round of the U.S. Open
in Pebble Beach, Calif., on June 17, 2010. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods watches his drive off of the 17th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, Calif., on June 18, 2010. Woods ended in a fourth-place tie with Phil Mickelson. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods does a push up over his ball on the 14th fairway on the first day of the British Open
championship in St. Andrews, Scotland, on July 15, 2010. Woods finished the round at 5-under 67. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods watches his chip shot land on the green on the third hole during the second round of the PGA Championship in Kohler, Wisc., on August 13, 2010.
in Kohler, Wisc., on August 13, 2010. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt in the U.S. Open
in San Francisco on June 14, 2012. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods tees off on the fourth hole in the fourth round of the U.S. Open in San Francisco on June 17, 2012. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Ryder Cup teammates Davis Love III, Woods and Keegan Bradley smile at the Ryder Cup in Medinah, Ill., on September 25, 2012.
in Medinah, Ill., on September 25, 2012. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits off of the 15th tee during the second round of the Masters
at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., on April 12, 2013. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods and girlfriend Lindsey Vonn arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit
for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits a tee shot on the fourth hole in the third round at the U.S. Open in Ardmore, Pa., on June 15, 2013.
in Ardmore, Pa., on June 15, 2013. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits out of the bunker on the fourth hole on the third day of the British Open Championship in Muirfield, Scotland, on July 20, 2013.
in Muirfield, Scotland, on July 20, 2013. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods signs autographs as he walks off the practice range before to the start of the Quicken Loans National, at Congressional Golf Course in Potomac, Md., on June 24, 2014. The tournament benefits his foundation.
his foundation. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods tees off on the seventh hole during the first round of the Quicken Loans National at Congressional Golf Course in Potomac, Md., on June 26, 2014. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo
Woods walks to the sixth green during a practice round before the Masters Tournament
at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., on April 7, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lindsey Vonn walks Woods and his children Sam (L) and Charlie on the ninth green during the Par 3 contest at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2015.
at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Fred Couples (L) and Woods prepare to hit on the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Ga., on April 4, 2018. Woods finished tied for 32nd.
for 32nd. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods reacts before hitting his approach shot to the 11th green in the second round of the Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 6, 2018. Woods finished tied for 32nd.
for 32nd. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods catches a ball from his caddy on the 14th hole during final round play of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament in Potomac, Md., on July 1, 2018. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt during the final round in the British Open Championships
in Carnoustie, Scotland, on July 22, 2018. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods places his ball on the tee at the sixth hole during the fourth round of the PGA Championship in Town and Country, Mo., on August 12, 2018.
in Town and Country, Mo., on August 12, 2018. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits from a bunker to the second hole in the first round
at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 11, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods touches the hand of a patron as he walks to the 8th tee box in the second round
at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 12, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits off of the second tee during the third round
of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 13, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods celebrates his career comeback win
with a score of 13 under par on the 18th green in the final round at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 14, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods is awarded
the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 6, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits off of the 14th tee during a practice round before the U.S. Open
in Pebble Beach, Calif., on June 12, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo