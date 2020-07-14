Tiger Woods (L) and Rory McIlroy (R) will golf with Brooks Koepka for the first and second round of the Memorial Tournament this week in Dublin, Ohio. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods will golf in a group with world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and No. 6 Brooks Koepka in this week's Memorial Tournament, his first appearance since the PGA Tour resumed from a coronavirus pandemic suspension.

Woods, McIlroy and Koepka were among four featured groups for the tournament announced Monday by the PGA Tour. The four-day tournament starts Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Advertisement

No. 69 Phil Mickelson, No. 16 Justin Rose and No. 26 Shane Lowry also will play in a featured group. A third group consists of No. 7 Bryson DeChambeau, No. 13 Collin Morikawa and No. 10 Patrick Cantlay. The final featured group will be a trio of No. 3 Justin Thomas, No. 11 Xander Schauffele and No. 4 Dustin Johnson.

Thomas ranks No. 1 in the FedExCup Ranking. DeChambeau (4), McIlroy (5) and Morikawa (6) also rank inside the Top-10 in the FedExCup Ranking. Woods ranks No. 41 and Koepka ranks No. 156.

The four featured groups will golf together Thursday and Friday for the first and second round, respectively. Other groupings and tee times for the Memorial Tournament will be released at 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday on PGATour.com.

The Memorial Tournament will be the sixth event since the PGA Tour season resumed June 11. The event had been scheduled to be the first tournament with spectators since the PGA Tour resumed its season, but that plan was canceled July 6.