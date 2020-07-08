Toledo junior defensive tackle Jahneil Douglas was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toledo, Ohio. Photo courtesy of the University of Toledo

July 8 (UPI) -- University of Toledo defensive tackle Jahneil Douglas has died after he was shot while outside of a pizza restaurant in Toledo, Ohio. He was 22.

The Toledo Police Department said Douglas was shot about 11:15 p.m. EDT Tuesday outside the Gino's Pizza on Monroe Street. Shots were fired during a fight between two men outside the restaurant. Douglas was hit and then taken to Toledo Hospital, where he died.

"Those we love never truly leave us," Toledo football coach Jason Candle tweeted. "J.D. will forever be part of the Rocket family and his infectious smile will never be forgotten. Our prayers are with him and his family."

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman appeared in seven games last season for the Rockets. Douglas was a junior and majored in communication studies.

"We were all shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahneil Douglas," Toledo athletic director Mike O'Brien said. "This is a devastating loss for our football team and our university, and a very sad day for all of us in Rocket Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to Jahneil's family and friends."

Police said the incident is under investigation, and have yet to announce any arrests.