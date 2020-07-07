July 7 (UPI) -- Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian had heart surgery last week and is expected to make a full recovery, the school announced Tuesday.
The university said Sarkisian, 46, underwent the procedure July 2 in Birmingham, Ala. According to the school, his condition was discovered during an annual physical.
"During Coach Sarkisian's physical last week, it was determined that he needed a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly before it became an issue," the school said in a statement Tuesday. "Coach Sarkisian underwent a successful procedure this past Thursday [July 2] in Birmingham.
"He is back home in Tuscaloosa and is expected to make a full recovery."
Sarkisian served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator last season after spending the previous two years in the same position with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.
Under Sarkisian, Alabama -- with both Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones starting at quarterback -- ranked second in college football in points per game (47.2) last season.
Jones, who is a redshirt junior, returns to Alabama after filling in for the injured Tagovailoa on four occasions last year. Tagovailoa was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.
Five-star freshman Bryce Young, whom Sarkisian helped recruit, will join Jones in the Crimson Tide's quarterback room for the upcoming season.