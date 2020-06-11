Phil Mickelson was one of several star golfers to observe a moment of silence during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday morning in Fort Worth, Texas. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Golfers and caddies participated in a moment of silence to recognize the late George Floyd during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at 8:46 a.m. CDT Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The tournament is the first of the PGA Tour's resumed season, which was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The PGA Tour plans to reserve the 8:46 a.m. CDT tee time for each round of the four-day tournament.

Protests have swept the United States and Europe after Floyd's May 25 death. Floyd was killed while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police in Minneapolis. Prosecutors said Floyd was pinned to the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

"As the PGA Tour commits to amplifying the voices and efforts to end systemic issues of social and racial injustices, we have reserved the 8:46 tee time to pause for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

Golfers will also pause at the same time daily as the play at the Korn Ferry Challenge this week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

World No. 14 Justin Rose had the early lead Thursday morning at 3-under par through four holes at Colonial Country Club. The Charles Schwab Challenge wraps up Sunday in Fort Worth. Monahan said Wednesday that all players and caddies tested negative for COVID-19.