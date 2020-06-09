Brooks Koepka (L), Rory McIlroy (R) and Jon Rahm will be a featured group for the first and second rounds of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday and Friday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods will not play as golfers return this week for the first time since the PGA Tour season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but plenty of stars will participate in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Tee times have yet to be announced for the Thursday through Sunday tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Play will air on CBS, Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live.

The PGA Tour was suspended in March amid the COVID-19 crisis. Tyrell Hatton won the Arnold Palmer Invitational -- the last PGA Tournament tournament played -- on March 8 in Orlando, Fla.

No fans will be allowed on-site for the Charles Schwab Challenge. CBS will have a limited production crew and plans to have some players wear microphones as they play.

Caesars has world No. 1 Rory McIlroy as a +800 favorite to win the tournament. No. 30 Kevin Na, the 2019 champion, is a +5000 bet.

Featured groups

Although Tiger Woods' name is not among the 148-player field in Fort Worth, each of the Top-5 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will participate. No. 6 Adam Scott, No. 7 Patrick Cantlay and No. 10 Tommy Fleetwood will not play.

No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 2 Jon Rahm and No. 3 Brooks Koepka will form one of the featured groups. No. 4 Justin Thomas, No. 27 Rickie Fowler and No. 56 Jordan Spieth will also be in a featured group.

No. 5 Dustin Johnson. No. 13 Bryson DeChambeau and No. 14 Justin Rose will be in a third featured group. No. 18 Gary Woodland, No. 30 Kevin Na and No. 61 Phil Mickelson will form a fourth featured trio.

Odds to win

Multiple sportsbooks list McIlroy as the favorite to win the four-day tournament. Rahm is the second-best bet at Caesars (+900) and BetOnline.AG (+1000). Justin Thomas has the third-best odds on both sites at +1500/+1600, respectively.

Na made $1.314 million for first place in 2019. This year's purse totals $7.3 million, with the winner taking home $1.314 million. The winner will also wear the event's patented plaid jacket and win a restored 1973 Dodge Charger.

Odds via Caesars/BetOnline.AG

Rory McIlroy +800/+800

Jon Rahm +900/+1000

Justin Thomas +1500/+1600

Webb Simpson +2200/+1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2200/+2200

Xander Schauffele +2500/+2200

Sungjae Im +3000/+2800

Patrick Reed +3000/+2800

Brooks Koepka +2000/+2200

Dustin Johnson +2500/+2500

Rickie Fowler +3000/+2200

How to watch

What: 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge

When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: 4 to 7 p.m. EDT Thursday and Friday on Golf Channel; 1 to 3 p.m. EDT Saturday and Sunday on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT Saturday and Sunday on CBS.

Stream on PGA Tour Live: Featured groups -- 7:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT Thursday and Friday; Featured groups -- 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT Saturday and Sunday; Featured holes -- 3 to 6 p.m. EDT Saturday and Sunday.