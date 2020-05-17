Trending Stories

NFL owners to vote on proposal incentivizing minority coach, GM hires
Minnesota Vikings S Anthony Harris signs franchise tender
Four-star QB Dematrius Davis commits to Auburn over LSU, Virginia Tech
NASCAR adds five races to Cup Series schedule ahead of return to track
Autopsy: Kobe Bryant's pilot, Ara Zobayan, had no drugs or alcohol in system
Moments from Maria Sharapova's tennis career
