March 27 (UPI) -- ESPN will air several popular Disney sports movies on Fridays in response to the lack of live sports being played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sports network announced the new offerings Thursday.

The Rookie, starring Dennis Quaid, will be the first movie available and airs at 8 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN. The 2002 film details the true story of a Texas high school baseball coach who returns to previously abandoned hopes of playing Major League Baseball.

Next Friday, Disney movie slate begins with a showing of Glory Road at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN. The 2006 film is based on a true story of the 1966 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament and Texas Western College, who had the first all-black starting lineup in NCAA basketball history.

ESPN will also air Miracle, Invincible, Secretariat and The Greatest Game Ever Played.