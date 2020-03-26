Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert (77) was traded to the Arizona Cardinals last off-season but missed the entire 2019 campaign because of a torn ACL. File Photo by Rob Cornforth/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with free-agent offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, the team announced Thursday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Gilbert signed a one-year contract worth up to $3.75 million with the Cardinals. The team didn't disclose financial details of the agreement.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Gilbert to the Cardinals last off-season. Before he could make his regular-season debut in Arizona, the veteran offensive lineman suffered a torn ACL in practice and missed the entire 2019 campaign.

Pittsburgh selected Gilbert in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Florida. He appeared in 88 games (87 starts) over eight seasons with the Steelers.

Gilbert, 32, was entering the final season of a five-year extension when he suffered the knee injury.

We have also agreed to terms with OL Marcus Gilbert on a one-year contract.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 26, 2020

Also Thursday, the Cardinals announced that running back Kenyan Drake signed his transition tag. He is expected to earn about $8.4 million under the tag this season.

Drake can still negotiate a long-term contract with the Cardinals through mid-July.