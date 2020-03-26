New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was nominated for a Sports Emmy for his work as a studio analyst on the NFL 100 series. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was nominated for a Sports Emmy in the "Outstanding Sports Personality - Studio Analyst" category, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday.

The usually reserved coach earned the nomination for his work on the NFL 100 series, which examined the history of the NFL and helped choose the greatest 100 players in league history. Belichick previously said that being part of the show was "enlightening" and a "great experience."

"I learned a lot. I watched a lot of film of players in the '30s, '40s, '50s and the '60s -- quite a bit of that over the summer and last spring, and it was very enlightening in studying the great players in different eras and how the game was played," Belichick told ESPN in November.

Belichick, widely considered the greatest coach in league history, has six Super Bowl wins in nine appearances during his two-decade tenure with the Patriots. He also won two championships as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

The other nominees for the category were TNT's Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, ESPN's Jay Bilas, FOX Sports' Michael Strahan and MLB Network's Al Leiter. The nominees will be honored during a ceremony that will be rescheduled for a date to be determined because of the coronavirus pandemic.