Former New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer (12) recorded 24 receptions for 300 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season.

March 25 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins are signing former Denver Broncos and New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Washington agreed to terms on a contract with Latimer on Wednesday. Details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Latimer set career highs in receptions (24) and receiving yards (300) to go with two touchdowns in 15 games (10 starts) for the Giants last season, his second with the franchise.

Before the 2019 campaign, Latimer started only five games since entering the league as a second-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2014. He saw increased playing time with the Giants last season after starters Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Golden Tate (concussion, suspension) were forced to sit out.

Latimer, 27, spent his first four seasons with the Broncos before signing with the Giants in March 2018. In 66 career games between the Broncos and Giants, he has recorded 70 catches for 935 yards and six touchdowns.