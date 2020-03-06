March 6 (UPI) -- Fans will not be allowed to attend the first two rounds of the Division III men's basketball tournament at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore in an effort to limit possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Johns Hopkins announced the decision Thursday in response to recently confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland. The three games still will be played at Goldfarb Gym.

"In light of Maryland's recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, and based on CDC guidance for large gatherings, we have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators," Johns Hopkins said.

"We are not making any determination about other JHU events at this time; while we await further guidance from public health authorities, we will be assessing large events on a case-by-case basis."

Yeshiva University is to play Worcester Polytechnic Institute at 1 p.m. EST Saturday at the gym. Johns Hopkins will face Penn State Harrisburg at 6 p.m. EST Saturday. The winners of those games will play Sunday. Fans who purchased tickets obtain a refund by contacting the Johns Hopkins athletic department.

Other first and second round Division III men's basketball tournament game sites include Defiance, Ohio; Springfield, Ohio; Ashland, Va.; Medford, Mass.; Brockport, N.Y.; Richardson, Texas; Swarthmore, Pa.; Platteville, Wis.; Collegeville, Minn.; Atlanta; Wooster, Ohio; Naperville, Ill.; Lincoln, Neb.; Hoboken, N.J.; and Springfield, Mass.

The NCAA has not said whether will be allowed to attend the 2020 Division I men's basketball tournament or Division I women's basketball tournament. College sports' governing body announced it created a COVID-19 advisory panel Tuesday that includes medical, public health and epidemiology experts.

"The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner," Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy said in a news release. "Today, we are planning to conduct our championships as planned. However, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly."

Three cases of the virus have been confirmed in Maryland.