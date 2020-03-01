The Golden State Warriors have posted a 13-47 record this season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Former Washington Wizards guard Chasson Randle will sign with the Golden State Warriors, his agent, Darrell Comer of YouFirst Sports, announced Sunday.

League sources told ESPN and the Mercury News that Randle reached a settlement with Tianjin of the Chinese Basketball Association. According to ESPN, FIBA will grant the former Stanford guard a letter of clearance as soon as his request is processed in Switzerland.

Two previous attempts to sign a 10-day contract were blocked by his Chinese team, according to ESPN.

Randle was one of about 40 American players, including Jeremy Lin, Lance Stephenson, Tyler Hansbrough and Ty Lawson, to have their seasons paused. The CBA indefinitely suspended its league due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Randle played his last game on Jan. 21. According to ESPN, the Chinese Basketball Association isn't expected to resume until early April, leaving many players in limbo.

In 24 games with Tianjin this season, Randle has averaged 24.8 points, four assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

After going undrafted out of Stanford in 2015, Randle played for the Warriors' Summer League team before joining a team in the Czech Republic. In 75 career NBA contests between the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Wizards, he has averaged 5.4 points and 1.7 assists per game.