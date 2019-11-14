Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu eclipses 2,000 points

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu overcame an injury scare and reached 2,000 career points in the Ducks' 57-point win against Utah State.

The projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft scored 16 points and had 12 assists and nine rebounds in the 109-52 win Wednesday at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Ionescu fell to the ground and grabbed her knee in the third quarter before briefly leaving the game. She returned to the court in the fourth quarter.

Ionescu is just the fourth player in Oregon history to record 2,000 points. She also reached 800 career assists in the victory. Ducks star Ruthy Hebard reached 1,000 rebounds in the win. Oregon's Taylor Chavez scored a game-high 25 points. Hebard had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Ducks. Steph Gorman led Utah State with 13 points.

"We are blessed with incredible competitors, great teammates and driven winners. That didn't come from us. That's all them. That's who they are," Ducks coach Kelly Graves told reporters.

The Ducks (2-0) blasted the Aggies (1-2) 25-10 in the first quarter and had a 52-26 lead at halftime. Oregon outscored Utah State 26-18 in the third frame before thrashing the Aggies 31-8 in the fourth quarter.

Ionescu is averaging 14 points, nine assists and 8.5 rebounds per game through two contests this season. She posted 19.9 points, 8.2 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game last season.