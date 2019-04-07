Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu returning for senior season

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) goes up against against Baylor Lady Bears guard Juicy Landrum (20) in the 2019 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. Ionescu announced that despite likely being the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft, she is staying at Oregon. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Oregon junior guard Sabrina Ionescu, who led the Ducks to their first appearance in the Women's Final Four, is staying at the school for her senior season.

Saturday, the guard stated via The Players' Tribune that she will not leave Oregon and declare for the WBNA draft, which is Wednesday.

Ionescu likely would have been the top pick in the draft, as she dominated the women's tournament and is the all-time leader for triple-doubles with 18 in women's NCAA history.

"I came to the University of Oregon as a freshman in 2016-2017," Ionescu wrote in The Players' Tribune. "We made the Elite Eight (and lost big). I came back to the University of Oregon as a sophomore in 2017-2018. We made the Elite Eight (and lost close). I came back to the University of Oregon as a junior in 2018-2019. We made the Final Four.

"And now I couldn't be happier to announce that I'm coming back to the University of Oregon for the 2019-2020 basketball season. I won't predict exactly how far we're going to go ... but I'll just say this. We have unfinished business."

Ionescu was named an All-American for her play this season, which included averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game during the regular season.

She was a dominating force throughout the tournament, putting in 31 against Mississippi State in Oregon's Elite Eight victory which put them in the Final Four.

The Ducks fell 72-67 to Baylor to end their season, and Ionescu had 24 hours to decide if she would return to Oregon or declare for the WNBA draft.

She stated in the The Players' Tribune that there is unfinished business at Oregon, and she is looking to take her team even further next season.

"My teammates and I, our coaches, our fans, this program -- we're not going on a 'run,' you know what I mean? We're not doing one of those things where, like, a team appears out of the blue, on the backs of a few good players, and then makes some noise for a season or two before heading back underground," Ionescu wrote.

"We're building something here in Eugene. We're building something -- together -- that's going to last for a long time after we've all graduated."