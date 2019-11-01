Michigan State LB Joe Bachie tests positive for PED, banned by Big Ten

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie has been ruled ineligible to play by the Big Ten conference after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

The conference announced the suspension Thursday after Bachie had a random drug test. Bachie tested positive for a supplement that is classified as a performance-enhancing substance banned by the Big Ten. Michigan State plans to appeal the ruling.

"All my career I've done my very best to represent Michigan State in a positive manner on and off the field," Bachie said in a statement. "I plan to appeal, but to all of those affected, from my coaches to my teammates and to the fans, I apologize for putting them through this situation. I will always be a Spartan."

The senior defender has 71 tackles and 8.5 tackles for a loss in eight games this season. Coaches voted for Bachie as a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season. He is a three-year starter.

"No one feels worse than Joe does, a sentiment he expressed when he spoke to the team earlier today," Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. "This does not define Joe as a player, and more importantly as a man.

"He will graduate in December and has a very bright future ahead of him, both on and off the field. As a program, we plan to appeal immediately, and will continue to support Joe however we can. He will forever be a Spartan."

Noah Harvey and Ed Warinner were listed behind Bachie on the Spartans' depth chart for their Oct. 26 game against Penn State. The Spartans (4-4) host Illinois at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.