Alabama Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa undergoes ankle surgery

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks after he underwent ankle surgery, the team announced Sunday.

Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain during the Crimson Tide's win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. He had surgery Sunday morning, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

"Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain [Saturday] night against Tennessee," Saban said in a statement. "Our physicians performed a successful tight-rope procedure on his right ankle this morning. This is the same injury, but the opposite ankle that Tua injured last season.

"Tua will miss next week's game against Arkansas, but we expect a full and speedy recovery."

Tagovailoa, who leads the FBS in QBR (95.6), has tossed 27 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season. The junior quarterback had a similar procedure on his other ankle after the SEC Championship Game last season but returned for the College Football Playoff.

In Tagovailoa's absence, the Crimson Tide are expected to start Mac Jones at quarterback. The redshirt sophomore replaced Tagovailoa against the Vols and completed 6-of-11 passes for 72 yards.

The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide will host Arkansas on Saturday before a bye week. After returning from the off week, No. 2 LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa.