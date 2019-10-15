Oregon star Jacob Breeland out for season

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland will miss the remainder of the 2019 college football season due to a leg injury.

Breeland sustained the injury in the first half of the Ducks' 45-3 win against Colorado Friday in Eugene, Oregon. The star pass-catcher leads the Ducks with 26 catches for 405 yards and six touchdowns. Breeland had 377 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions in 10 games last season. He had 320 yards and five scores on 18 catches during his sophomore campaign in 2017.

"Jake had an injury [Friday] and will not be able to play the rest of the season," Ducks coach Mario Cristobal told reporters Monday.

Cristobal said he will move wide receiver Spencer Webb back to tight end, while also increasing Patrick Herbert's usage at the position. The Ducks have Hunter Kampmoyer and Ryan Bay atop the depth chart at tight end. Fellow tight end Cam McCormick is also injured and out for the season.

"It hurts you personally and everyone when a guy has worked so hard and has overcome as much as [Breeland] has, and the type of season he was having, to have to endure something like this," Cristobal said. "He will come out well on the other side."

Oregon (5-1) sits in first place in the Pac-12. The Ducks face Washington (5-2) at 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Breeland is one of the top tight end prospects heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, with a draft grade as high as the first round, according to some analysts.