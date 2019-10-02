Lanard Fournette, brother of Leonard Fournette, leaves LSU football program

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- LSU Tigers running back Lanard Fournette, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars star tailback Leonard Fournette, is leaving the football program.

League sources told ESPN and The Advocate that Lanard Fournette, who graduated in May, withdrew from the school Wednesday ahead of the Tigers' matchup against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday. According to ESPN, the running back wanted to "move on with his life."

Fournette, a senior, recorded 13 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown in four games this season. During his four years at LSU, he totaled 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Fournette joined the Tigers as a three-star prospect in the 2015 recruiting class. He saw extensive playing time in the spring during his time at the school, but quickly fell behind other running backs over the past few seasons.

Lanard Fournette runs it into the end zone! Purple leads 7-3 with 10:40 left in 2Q. pic.twitter.com/BytDngUbh2— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 23, 2017

Fournette already set a new career high with 13 carries through four games this season, but he fell behind starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire and freshmen John Emery Jr. and Tyrion Davis-Price in the battle for playing time in the backfield.