U.S. Open tennis 2019: Naomi Osaka defeats Coco Gauff, 15, to advance

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Defending women's U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka defeated 15-year-old American star Cori "Coco" Gauff in straight sets Saturday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., to reach the fourth round.

Gauff, who shed tears after her U.S. Open run came to an end, became the youngest woman to win two matches at Flushing Meadows since 1996, but couldn't overcome a dominant performance by Osaka in the third round.

Gauff rebounded from a slow start to make it 4-3 in the opening set, but then lost eight consecutive games. The top-seeded Osaka claimed a 6-3, 6-0 win over Gauff, who double-faulted seven times.

After the match concluded, Osaka embraced a distraught Gauff and consoled her next to the umpire's chair before both players did an on-court interview.

"She did amazing and I'm going to learn a lot from this match," Gauff said. "She's been so sweet to me, so thank you for this. ... Once again, thank you, Naomi. I don't want people to think that I'm trying to take this moment away from her. She really deserves it, so thank you."

Osaka, 21, also became emotional during her interview as she congratulated Gauff and her family.

"I don't want to cry," Osaka said. "I remember I used to see you guys training in the same place as us. For me, the fact that both of us made it, and we're both still working as hard as we can, I think it's incredible. I think you guys are amazing. I think Coco, you're amazing."

Osaka will face No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic, who advanced to the fourth round via walkover after 21st-seeded Anett Kontaveit withdrew.

In other women's action at the U.S. Open, No. 26 Julia Goerges upset seventh-seeded Kiki Bertens 6-2, 6-3. No. 15 Bianca Andreescu beat 19th-seeded Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4.

In the men's draw, No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal defeated South Korea's Hyeon Chung in straight sets to advance. Sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev edged Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (3).

No. 22 seed Marin Cilic upset 14th-seeded American John Isner 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 to reach the fourth round. No. 20 Diego Schwartzman beat American Tennys Sandgren in straight sets.