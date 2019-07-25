Hugo Alfredo Santillan, 23, becomes second boxer to die this week after fight

July 25 (UPI) -- Argentine boxer Hugo Alfredo "Dinamita" Santillan, 23, died Thursday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, becoming the second boxer to die this week due to injuries suffered in the ring.

Santillan fought Uruguay's Eduardo Javier Abreu, which ended in a draw, on Saturday. While awaiting a decision from the judges after the 10-round fight, he collapsed in the ring and was taken to a local hospital.

Santillan underwent surgery for a brain clot and experienced two cardiorespiratory arrests before he died of cardiac arrest, according to The Guardian and the World Boxing Council.

"Upon admission to the hospital, he had successive kidney failure and he did not come out of his coma," Dr. Graciela Olocco from Hospital Agudos San Felipe said. "He had swelling of his brain and he never recovered consciousness. The swelling continued to worsen and it affected the functioning of the rest of his organs."

RIP Hugo Santillan. He passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday's fight which ended in a draw. We join Hugo's family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation. Via @marcosarienti pic.twitter.com/WwT7LyLXIW— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 25, 2019

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev, 28, died Tuesday after succumbing to injuries he sustained during a Friday night fight in Maryland against Subriel Matias.

Santillan (19-6-2), who fought in the super lightweight division, made his pro debut in 2015. Eight of his 19 victories came by knockout. He was the son of fighter Hugo Alfredo Santillan.