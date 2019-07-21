Manny Pacquiao defeats Keith Thurman by split decision in title fight

Keith Thurman, with visible bruises to his face, addresses members of the media during a news conference after his loss Saturday to Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday in Las Vegas. Pacquiao won by split decision. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Forty-year-old Manny Pacquiao proved age is no problem by ending Keith Thurman's undefeated record with a victory by split decision to win the World Boxing Association welterweight title.

Pacquiao won 115-112 on the scorecards from judges Dave Moretti and Tim Cheatham on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Veas. Judge Glenn Feldman scored the match 114-133 in Thurman's favor, while ESPN went with 117-110 for Pacquiao.

"Even though Thurman lost, he did his best," Pacquiao said. "He's not an easy opponent. He's a good boxer, and he's strong. I was just blessed tonight."

Pacquiao moved to 62-7-2 (39 KOs) with the victory. He is now the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history.

Thurman, 30, fell to 29-1 after promising he would make Pacquiao "disappear."

"My conditioning and my output was just behind Manny Pacquiao's," Thurman said. "I would love the rematch."

The fight lasted all 10 rounds. Thurman forced Pacquiao to the ropes in the ninth round before the boxing legend stayed upright.

"I think we made the fans happy tonight because it was a good fight," Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao said he expects to return to the ring next year. He has not announced who his next match will be against.