July 23 (UPI) -- Junior welterweight Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday morning as a result of brain injuries he sustained in a knockout loss last week.

The World Boxing Council announced that Dadashev, 28, died at UM Prince George's Hospital Center in Cheverly, Md. He was taken there after an 11th-round loss to Subriel Matias on Friday night at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.

Dadashev had emergency brain surgery for two hours Saturday night. His wife was on her way from Russia and had been due to arrive Monday night, according to ESPN.

Dadashev entered Friday night's fight with a 13-0 record. Dadashev's trainer, Buddy McGirt, threw in the towel before the 12th round began.

"It just makes you realize what type of sport we're in, man," McGirt told ESPN on Tuesday. "He did everything right in training, no problems, no nothing. ... It just takes one punch, man."

Matias told reporters Friday night his thoughts were with Dadashev, who left the arena on a stretcher and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

"I just hope that Maxim is all right," Matias said at the time. "He is a great fighter and a warrior."

McGirt called Dadashev a "trainer's dream."

"If I had two more guys like him, I wouldn't need anybody else because he was truly dedicated to the sport," McGirt said.