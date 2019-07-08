Google is celebrating USA's Women's World Cup 2019 win with a new Doodle by artist Roxie Vizcarra. Image courtesy of Google

July 8 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating USA's fourth Women's World Cup win with a new, patriotic Doodle.

Google's homepage features red, white and blue artwork of the Statue of Liberty wearing a soccer jersey as she carries the American flag among cheering fans and fireworks.

USA won the World Cup in Lyon, France, Sunday after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 to win its second consecutive World Cup title.

The Women's World Cup started in June, featuring 24 teams from around the world competing. USA defeated teams from Thailand, Chile, Sweden, Spain, France and England on its way to the final.

Google has featured in recent weeks Doodles that represented each team from various artists including USA's Roxie Vizcarra who first designed a Doodle featuring the Statue of Liberty kicking a soccer ball.

"I hope my illustration will convey the pride I feel for the U.S. Women's National Team - they've worked so hard to get to the world stage, and I have deep respect for them. I couldn't have chosen anyone better to reflect what I think are real American values," Vizcarra said.