Copa America: Peru shuts out Chile in semifinal

Peru's Paolo Guerrero (L) is trying to lead his country to its first Copa America title since 1975. Peru battles Brazil in the final Sunday in Rio de Janeiro. Photo by Mauricio Duenas Castaneda/EPA-EFE

July 4 (UPI) -- Peru earned a 3-0 victory against Chile in a Copa America semifinal matchup, clinching a spot in the final against host country Brazil.

Edison Flores, Yoshimar Yotun and Paolo Guerrero scored for Peru in the triumph Wednesday in Porto Alegre. Peru plays Brazil in the final at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil is looking to win its first Copa America title since 2007, while Peru hasn't won the tournament since 1975.

Chile won the last two editions of the tournament.

Peru drew first blood in the 21st minute. Midfielder Andre Carrillo headed a cross toward the far post during the first scoring sequence. Flores was waiting in the area. The midfielder hit a one-touch half volley into the right side of the net, beating keeper Gabriel Arias.

Peru doubled its lead 17 minutes later, with Carrillo providing another assist. The midfielder tracked down a long pass from the defense during that sequence. Carrillo ran the feed down to the end line, with Arias in pursuit.

He dribbled the ball around the Chilean keeper, pulling him way out of position. Carrillo then lofted a cross to Yotun. The fellow midfielder trapped the ball at the top of the box, before ripping a shot into the empty net, as Arias failed to get back to his line.

Peru held the 2-0 lead through the halftime whistle, before Guerrero added some insurance in stoppage time. The Peruvians worked the ball swiftly on the left flank in the 91st minute before finding Renato Tapia. The midfielder turned and threaded a pass into the box for Guerrero. The striker received the perfect pass between several defenders before making a move on Arias and finishing with an easy shot into the net.

Chile faces Argentina in the third place game at 3 p.m. Saturday in Sao Paulo.