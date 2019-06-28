Brazil and striker Gabriel Jesus (top) await the winner of the Argentina and Venezuela matchup, which will determine its opponent for a Copa America semifinal clash. Photo by Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA-EFE

June 28 (UPI) -- Brazil survived Paraguay by winning a penalty shootout at the Copa America, securing a spot in the semifinals.

Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus netted the decisive strike from the penalty spot after a 0-0 draw in regulation Thursday in Porto Alegre, Brazil. The Brazilians await the winner of the Argentina and Venezuela matchup, which takes place at 3 p.m. Friday in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil's Copa America semifinal clash is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Belo Horizonte.

The Brazilians outshot Paraguay 26-5 in the scoreless regulation period. That tally included eight shots on target for the host country. Brazil also had more than 70 percent of the possession in regulation.

Paraguay was forced to play a man down for the final 40 minutes after defender Fabian Balbuena picked up a red card in the 58th minute.

Willian netted Brazil's first try in penalties, while Gustavo Gomez could not convert for Paraguay. Each squad made their next two attempts before Brazil's Roberto Firmino shot his attempt over the goal. Paraguay's Juan Rodrigo Rojas tied the bonus contest by making his attempt.

Striker Derlis Gonzalez then had a chance to give Paraguay an edge in the shootout, but he shot his attempt wide left. Jesus then stepped up to the spot. The Sky Blues forward calmly eyed the net before doing a brief hesitation move and burying his attempt in the left side of the net as Paraguay keeper Gatito Fernandez thought the shot was going the opposite direction.

Brazil hasn't won the Copa America since 2007. Chile has back-to-back Copa America titles. Argentina has finished second in four of the past five Copa America tournaments.