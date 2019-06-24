Lionel Messi (10) is attempting to win his first major international trophy with Argentina at the Copa America. Photo by Sebastiao Moreira/EPA-EFE

June 24 (UPI) -- Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero picked up the goals in a 2-0 win against Qatar to help Argentina sneak into the Copa America quarterfinals.

Lionel Messi played the entire 90 minutes, but did not play a role in either score during the Group B clash Sunday at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Argentina will battle Venezuela in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Friday at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Martinez's score came in the fourth minute. A Qatari defender was attempted to clear the ball out of the box during the sequence, but instead passed it to Martinez. The Argentine striker used his first touch to boot a shot past Qatar goalie Saad Al Sheeb for first blood.

Argentina held the 1-0 lead through halftime and for the majority of the second half, before Aguero earned some insurance. The Manchester City star struck in the 82nd minute, getting some help from Juventus star Paul Dybala.

Dybala received a pass near midfield before spotting Aguero running down the middle of the pitch. He fired a quick pass to his teammate, before Aguero dribbled toward the right corner. Aguero outpaced several defenders before making his way into the box. He capped off his run with a right footed shot into the far-post netting, beating Al Sheeb for a second time.

Argentina hasn't won the Copa America since 1993, finishing in second place in four of the last five tournaments.