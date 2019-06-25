Copa America: Edinson Cavani leads Uruguay past Chile, into quarterfinals

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani (L) now has two goals at the 2019 Copa America after netting a header against Chile Monday in Rio de Janeiro. Photo by Antonio Lacerda/EPA-EFE

June 25 (UPI) -- Edinson Cavani flicked in a score with his head from a very tight angle to help Uruguay beat Chile and advance to the 2019 Copa America quarterfinals.

Cavani netted the header in the 82nd minute of the 1-0 victory of the Group C match Monday at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. Chile and Uruguay played a scoreless first half and an even 40 minutes into the second half before the veteran striker struck.

Uruguay's Jonathan Rodriguez came in as a substitute in the 76th minute for midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta. Rodriguez received a ball at the top of the box from forward Luis Suarez at the start of the scoring sequence. He took a few touches before lofting a cross through the middle of the box.

Cavani stood between six defenders but still managed to get a head on the feed. He directed the flick toward the near post, beating Chilean keeper Gabriel Arias for the only score of the game.

Uruguay next battles Peru in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Saturday at Arena Pernambuco in Sao Lourenco da Mata, Brazil. The winner of that clash battles Colombia or Chile in the semifinals July 3.