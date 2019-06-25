Craig Berube signs three-year extension to remain with St. Louis Blues

St. Louis head coach Craig Berube led the Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Craig Berube signed a three-year extension to remain the head coach of the St. Louis Blues, the team announced Tuesday. The team didn't disclose financial terms of the deal.

Berube, who replaced former coach Mike Yeo on Nov. 19, led the Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history this season. Berube guided the team to a 38-19-6 record in 63 games and led the club past the Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins in the playoffs.

"This is a proud day for me and my family," Berube said in a statement. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for this team and this organization, and the city of St. Louis has embraced me as one of their own.

"This past season was the experience of a lifetime and I'm anxious to get started on our title defense."

The 53-year-old coach was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, which is given to the NHL's Coach of the Year. Berube turned the Blues' season around after they were in last place in the NHL standings Jan. 3.

"Craig made an enormous impact on our team when he took over last November," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement. "He restored our identity and provided our players with a clear sense of direction and purpose. The chemistry and trust that he developed with our players was integral in bringing our franchise the 2019 Stanley Cup."

Berube, who also coached the Philadelphia Flyers from 2013-15, has a 113-77-34 record in 224 regular-season games. He has a 19-14 record in 33 career playoff games.